Discover the symptoms of measles as Liverpool faces a rise in cases.

Local health officials and councils last week urged parents and carers to ensure their children are up to date with routine MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella) vaccinations, following a recent increase in measles cases in the North West and “worryingly low” uptake levels.

Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), and Directors of Public Health for Liverpool, Sefton and Knowsley released an open letter on Monday (July 7), revealing “several children are seriously unwell and receiving treatment at Alder Hey”.

The open letter said: “A recent increase in measles cases in Merseyside is putting children and young people at risk within our communities and our hospital.”

It continued: “We are seeing an increase in measles cases in Merseyside with more of our local children and young people becoming ill.

“The reason we are seeing more cases of measles in our children and young people is because fewer people are having the MMR vaccine, which protects against measles as well as two other viruses called mumps and rubella.

“The number of children being treated at Alder Hey for effects and complications of measles is increasing. Children in hospital who are very poorly for another reason, are at higher risk of catching the virus.”

Measles symptoms

According to the NHS, measles usually starts with cold-like symptoms, followed by a rash a few days later. Some people may also get small spots in their mouth.

The first symptoms of measles include:

a high temperature

a runny or blocked nose

sneezing

a cough

red, sore, watery eyes

The NHS says measles usually starts to get better in about a week but can lead to serious problems if it spreads to other parts of the body, such as the lungs or brain. Further information is available here.

Measles advice

According to the NHS, MMR vaccination is the safest and best defence against measles.

The open letter stated: “The vaccine has been available for many years and is proven to be safe. Two doses of the MMR vaccine will give lifelong protection against measles, mumps and rubella.

“The vaccination is free and easily available from your GP at any age. For children, the first dose of the vaccine is typically given at 12 months of age, and the second at around three years and four months.

Studies have shown there is no link between receiving the vaccine and developing autism spectrum disorders.”