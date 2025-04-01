The 34 worst lowest-rated GP surgeries in Liverpool and Merseyside according to latest NHS GP Patient Survey

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 1st Apr 2025, 11:22 BST

Discover which GP surgeries in Merseyside have the lowest ratings according to the latest NHS GP Patient Survey. See if your local practice is on the list.

The worst rated GP surgeries in Liverpool and Merseyside have been revealed by the latest GP Patient Survey.

The latest survey (published in July 2024) received 699,790 responses from patients aged 16 years or over who are registered with a GP practice in England.

The results show an improvement in patient satisfaction, with 73.9% of patients rating their GP practice as ‘good’ or ‘very good’ in 2024 - up from 71.3% in 2023 and 72.4% in 2022. But, what are the lowest-rated GP practices in the whole of Merseyside?

We have scoured the survey to find out which Merseyside GP surgeries impressed patients the most. Each surgery had high percentages of ‘fairly poor’ or ‘very poor’ ratings from patients who completed the survey. Take a look and see if your local doctors’ surgery is on the list. Please note, data was not available for all local surgeries.

43% of patients surveyed said their experience at Netherley Health Centre, Netherley, was fairly poor or very poor.

1. Netherley Health Centre, Netherley, Sefton

43% of patients surveyed said their experience at Netherley Health Centre, Netherley, was fairly poor or very poor. | Google Street View

40% of patients surveyed said their overall experience at Rocky Lane Medical Centre, Childwall, was fairly poor or very poor.

2. Rocky Lane Medical Centre, Childwall, Liverpool

40% of patients surveyed said their overall experience at Rocky Lane Medical Centre, Childwall, was fairly poor or very poor. | Google Street View

39% of patients surveyed said their overall experience at Aston Healthcare Limited, located within the Manor Farm Resource Centre, was fairly poor or very poor.

3. Aston Healthcare Limited, Huyton, Knowsley

39% of patients surveyed said their overall experience at Aston Healthcare Limited, located within the Manor Farm Resource Centre, was fairly poor or very poor. | Google Street View

37% of patients surveyed said their overall experience at Dr Maassarani & Partners, located within Tower Hill PCR, was fairly poor or very poor.

4. Dr Maassarani & Partners, Kirkby, Knowsley

37% of patients surveyed said their overall experience at Dr Maassarani & Partners, located within Tower Hill PCR, was fairly poor or very poor. | Google Street View

Related topics:LiverpoolNHSGP surgeriesGP practices
