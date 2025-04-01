The worst rated GP surgeries in Liverpool and Merseyside have been revealed by the latest GP Patient Survey.
The latest survey (published in July 2024) received 699,790 responses from patients aged 16 years or over who are registered with a GP practice in England.
- The 31 best top-rated GP surgeries in Liverpool and Merseyside according to the latest NHS GP Patient Survey
- Get the biggest stories from Merseyside in your inbox with Liverpool World’s free newsletter emails
The results show an improvement in patient satisfaction, with 73.9% of patients rating their GP practice as ‘good’ or ‘very good’ in 2024 - up from 71.3% in 2023 and 72.4% in 2022. But, what are the lowest-rated GP practices in the whole of Merseyside?
We have scoured the survey to find out which Merseyside GP surgeries impressed patients the most. Each surgery had high percentages of ‘fairly poor’ or ‘very poor’ ratings from patients who completed the survey. Take a look and see if your local doctors’ surgery is on the list. Please note, data was not available for all local surgeries.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.