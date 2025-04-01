The worst rated GP surgeries in Liverpool and Merseyside have been revealed by the latest GP Patient Survey.

The latest survey (published in July 2024) received 699,790 responses from patients aged 16 years or over who are registered with a GP practice in England.

The results show an improvement in patient satisfaction, with 73.9% of patients rating their GP practice as ‘good’ or ‘very good’ in 2024 - up from 71.3% in 2023 and 72.4% in 2022. But, what are the lowest-rated GP practices in the whole of Merseyside?

We have scoured the survey to find out which Merseyside GP surgeries impressed patients the most. Each surgery had high percentages of ‘fairly poor’ or ‘very poor’ ratings from patients who completed the survey. Take a look and see if your local doctors’ surgery is on the list. Please note, data was not available for all local surgeries.

1 . Netherley Health Centre, Netherley, Sefton 43% of patients surveyed said their experience at Netherley Health Centre, Netherley, was fairly poor or very poor. | Google Street View

2 . Rocky Lane Medical Centre, Childwall, Liverpool 40% of patients surveyed said their overall experience at Rocky Lane Medical Centre, Childwall, was fairly poor or very poor. | Google Street View

3 . Aston Healthcare Limited, Huyton, Knowsley 39% of patients surveyed said their overall experience at Aston Healthcare Limited, located within the Manor Farm Resource Centre, was fairly poor or very poor. | Google Street View