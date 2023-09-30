16 best Wirral pubs according to the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2024

4 . Travellers Rest, Bebington

Travellers Rest is a traditional pub serving up classic dishes, with sports and entertainment available to watch. CAMRA said: “Reputedly over 300 years old, this cosy former coaching inn is by the edge of Storeton Woods. It has a country pub feel and is decorated throughout with brasses and bric-a-brac. The main area has a central bar and there are two side rooms. The guest ales are sometimes from local microbreweries, and there is one changing real cider." Photo: Travellers Rest