16 best Wirral pubs according to the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2024

Sixteen Wirral pubs have been named the ‘best’ in the area and feature in the Good Beer Guide 2024.
The UK’s best-selling beer and pub guide is celebrating its 51st edition and features more than 70 incredible Merseyside pubs.
The Good Beer Guide, which is published annually by The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA), helps beer lovers take a barometer of the local beer scene.
Seventy-two pubs across Merseyside feature in the 2024 edition of the Good Beer Guide, including 12 new entries, as well as 25 local breweries.
Here are all the Wirral pubs who made into the beer lovers’ definitive guide and what CAMRA had to say about them.
1. Black Toad, Hoylake
The Black Toad is a bottle shop and micropub, specialising in craft beer and cask ales. CAMRA said: “Micropub that opened in 2019 in a shop unit on the main shopping street. Its narrow main room and bar is attractively decorated with simple furniture. The owners ensure a balanced selection of cask beers at all times. In 2020 the pub expanded into the next-door shop to create a new lounge area. At the rear is a pleasant beer garden. Fresh pizza is served Thursday to Sunday evenings. Local CAMRA Pub of the Year runner-up in 2023." Photo: Black Toad
2. Rose and Crown, Bebington
The Rose and Crown is a popular community pub in the heart of Bebington village. CAMRA said: “This old coaching inn, built in 1732, is a thriving, vibrant and friendly community local. It has a lounge, small bar, and games room with traditional decor and old photos of the area. Thwaites brews, the house beer, Rose Gold and some of the changing beers, with frequent guests from other mainly local breweries.” Photo: Rose and Crown
3. Gallaghers Traditional Pub, Birkenhead
Gallaghers Traditional Pub is a popular pub serving traditional British classics. CAMRA said: “Multiple award-winning free house close to the Mersey ferries, rescued after closure and refurbished in 2010. It is decorated with a fascinating range of military memorabilia and a collection of shipping images. Meals are served daily.” Photo: Gallaghers Traditional Pub
4. Travellers Rest, Bebington
Travellers Rest is a traditional pub serving up classic dishes, with sports and entertainment available to watch. CAMRA said: “Reputedly over 300 years old, this cosy former coaching inn is by the edge of Storeton Woods. It has a country pub feel and is decorated throughout with brasses and bric-a-brac. The main area has a central bar and there are two side rooms. The guest ales are sometimes from local microbreweries, and there is one changing real cider." Photo: Travellers Rest