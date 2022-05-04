Steeve Coogan is taking his iconic media man persona on a nationwide arena tour - including a huge show in Liverpool.

Alan Partridge is not just one of the most popular and familiar names of British television, but of British culture.

Known synonymously for his BBC programme that was broadcasted in the 1990s, as well as his huge radio and magazine shows - Steve Coogan’s alter-ego is hugely popular, whether you love or loathe him.

Now Coogan is taking his career to the next level - performing in the UK’s biggest cities and arenas as part of his Stratagem tour in 2022.

Here is everything you need to know about Alan Partridge’s stop at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena, as well as how to get tickets.

When does Alan Partridge perform in Liverpool?

Alan Partridge’s Stratagem tour will visit a grand total of 14 different cities, with the M&S Bank Arena gig taking place two-weeks in.

The tour, which has already begun, started when Steve Coogan graced Belfast’s SSE Arena on 22 April.

It is set to conclude at the end of this month, with the curtains coming down on Stratagem after three shows at London’s O2 Arena from 31 May to 3 June.

Here is a full list of Alan Partridge’s UK and Ireland Tour dates:

APRIL

22 - SSE Arena, Belfast

23 - 3Arena, Dublin

24 - 3Arena, Dublin

26 - Playhouse, Edinburgh

28 - Utilita Arena, Birmingham

29 - Utilita Arena, Birmingham

30 - Sheffield Arena, Sheffield

MAY

3 - Utilita Arena, Newcastle

4 - Utilita Arena, Newcastle

5 - Bonus Arena, Hull

6 - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

7 - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

8 - Brighton Centre, Brighton

9 - Brighton Centre, Brighton

11 - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

13 - Manchester Arena, Manchester

14 - Manchester Arena, Manchester

15 - Bonus Arena, Hull

17 - Grand Opera House, Blackpool

18 - Plymouth Pavilions, Plymouth

19 - Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

20 - Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

21 - Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

22 - Bournemouth International Centre, Bournemouth

24 - SSE Arena, Glasgow

25 - SSE Arena, Glasgow

26 - Playhouse, Edinburgh

27 - P&J Live, Aberdeen

28 - First Direct Arena, Leeds

29 - First Direct Arena, Leeds

31 - The O2, London

JUNE

1 - The O2, London

2 - The O2, London

How can I get tickets to the Liverpool show?

Tickets are still available for when Alan Partridge graces the stage at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena on 11 May.

You can purchase tickets from TicketQuarter, with prices ranging from £29.60 to £63.45 depending on where you would like to be seated.

For a luxury experience, you can purchase a ticket to view the event at The Liverpool Gin Lounge at £120 per person.

For more information and to book your tickets, visit the official page on TicketQuarter .

What can you expect from Alan Partridge on tour in 2022?

Ahead of the Stratagem tour, Steve Coogan gave some details of what audiences should expect during a show on the tour.

He said: “Alan will be trying to impart his accumulated wisdom and put it into some form that has cogency, so that he can ‘help’ other people.

“It’s an all-encompassing, almost cripplingly broad attempt to cover all potential personal problems that people might have in processing the modern world, so Alan helps people navigate the rocky waters of gender, equality, diversity, sexual identity.”

He added: “Whatever the most precarious and dangerous landscapes that are out there, we’ll put Alan’s walking bits on and let him stomp all over them.”

Who is Alan Partridge?

Alan Partridge is a comedy character that is portrayed by comedic actor Steve Coogan.

He first appeared on radio on the spoof current affairs show ‘On The Hour’ in 1991 and got his first chance at TV in 1994 with his chat show ‘Knowing Me, Knowing You with Alan Partridge’.

Over the next 30 years, Alan returned to our screens in various forms of different programmes, from his radio show at North Norfolk Digital.

Coogan has also taken Alan to the big screen, in the 2014 film ‘Alpha Papa’ where Alan tries his best to be a negotiator in a hostage situation.

He then returned to the BBC to become the host of fictional magazine show ‘This Time’ and produced a podcast which was released in September 2020.