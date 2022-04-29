American rock-band Blondie are touring the UK as part of their ‘Against The Odds’ tour in 2022.
This tour was initially supposed to take place in 2021, but due to certain reasons, such as the Covid-19 pandemic, the gig had to be unfortunately postponed.
Here is everything you need to know about the gig, how to get tickets, as well as the possible setlist.
When is Blondie playing in Liverpool?
The band will play one show in Liverpool during their huge UK tour.
It is set to be hosted at the city’s M&S Bank Arena, which has a capacity of 11,000.
Where else is Blondie playing as part of the 2022 UK tour?
Blondie are set to visit a number of the country’s biggest cities and entertainment venues throughout the UK tour.
Starting in Hull’s Bonus Arena on 29 April, the tour then ends at Birmingham’s Utilita Arena on 7 May. Here is a full list of the remaining UK tour dates:
APRIL
- 29 - Bonus Arena, Hull
MAY
- 1 - AO Arena, Manchester
- 2 - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool
- 4 - First Direct Arena, Leeds
- 5 - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
- 7 - Utilita Arena, Birmingham
How do I get tickets to Blondie’s Liverpool gig?
Tickets for not just Liverpool but all UK gigs are at very limited availability across all of the event’s partners.
On the whole, tickets for a Blondie gig will cost you around £64 per person.
At the moment of publication, availability of tickets for Blondie’s show at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena gig are sold out.
However, ticket exchange websites such as Viagogo and Twickets often post some available on resale nearer to the date of the event at close to face value.
For more information about the Liverpool gig, visit the Ticketmaster website.
What is the setlist for the Blondie show in Liverpool?
The setlist for Blondie’s show at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena has not officially been announced yet.
However, with the band already having played at a number of venues across the country recently, Setlist.FM has all the details of the tracks performed at those events.
This was the setlist of Blondie’s gig at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro:
- X Offender
- Hanging on the Telephone
- Sunday Girl
- Picture This
- Mother
- Fade Away and Radiate
- The Tide Is High
- What I Heard
- Atomic
- Presence, Dear
- Shayla
- Union City Blue
- Long Time
- Rapture
- Maria
- Dreaming
- Heart of Glass
- No Exit
- Fragments
- Call Me
- One Way or Another
Who is Blondie and what are they best known for?
Formed by Debbie Harry and Chris Stein in 1974, Blondie is an American rock band that initially consisted of band members Gary Valentine (bassist), Jimmy Destri (keyboardist) and Clem Burke (drummer).
After signing to a record label almost immediately after debuting their self-titled album in 1976, they released their second album ‘Plastic Letters’ in 1978.
Their biggest album ‘Parallel Lines’ - which moved the band’s UK and US popularity global - was released in 1978.
After a number of other successful album releases such as ‘The Hunter’ and ‘No Exit’, Blondie’s recent release was in 2017 when they partnered with Grammy-winning producer John Congleton for their 11th studio album ‘Pollinator’.