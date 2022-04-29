Blondie make their way to Liverpool as part of a huge UK tour in 2022 - here is how to get tickets to the M&S Bank Arena gig.

American rock-band Blondie are touring the UK as part of their ‘Against The Odds’ tour in 2022.

One of the many dates includes a gig at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena.

This tour was initially supposed to take place in 2021, but due to certain reasons, such as the Covid-19 pandemic, the gig had to be unfortunately postponed.

Here is everything you need to know about the gig, how to get tickets, as well as the possible setlist.

When is Blondie playing in Liverpool?

The band will play one show in Liverpool during their huge UK tour.

It is set to be hosted at the city’s M&S Bank Arena, which has a capacity of 11,000.

Where else is Blondie playing as part of the 2022 UK tour?

Blondie are set to visit a number of the country’s biggest cities and entertainment venues throughout the UK tour.

Starting in Hull’s Bonus Arena on 29 April, the tour then ends at Birmingham’s Utilita Arena on 7 May. Here is a full list of the remaining UK tour dates:

APRIL

29 - Bonus Arena, Hull

MAY

1 - AO Arena, Manchester

2 - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

4 - First Direct Arena, Leeds

5 - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

7 - Utilita Arena, Birmingham

How do I get tickets to Blondie’s Liverpool gig?

Tickets for not just Liverpool but all UK gigs are at very limited availability across all of the event’s partners.

On the whole, tickets for a Blondie gig will cost you around £64 per person.

At the moment of publication, availability of tickets for Blondie’s show at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena gig are sold out.

However, ticket exchange websites such as Viagogo and Twickets often post some available on resale nearer to the date of the event at close to face value.

For more information about the Liverpool gig, visit the Ticketmaster website .

What is the setlist for the Blondie show in Liverpool?

The setlist for Blondie’s show at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena has not officially been announced yet.

However, with the band already having played at a number of venues across the country recently, Setlist.FM has all the details of the tracks performed at those events.

This was the setlist of Blondie’s gig at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro:

X Offender

Hanging on the Telephone

Sunday Girl

Picture This

Mother

Fade Away and Radiate

The Tide Is High

What I Heard

Atomic

Presence, Dear

Shayla

Union City Blue

Long Time

Rapture

Maria

Dreaming

Heart of Glass

No Exit

Fragments

Call Me

One Way or Another

Who is Blondie and what are they best known for?

Formed by Debbie Harry and Chris Stein in 1974, Blondie is an American rock band that initially consisted of band members Gary Valentine (bassist), Jimmy Destri (keyboardist) and Clem Burke (drummer).

After signing to a record label almost immediately after debuting their self-titled album in 1976, they released their second album ‘Plastic Letters’ in 1978.

Their biggest album ‘Parallel Lines’ - which moved the band’s UK and US popularity global - was released in 1978.