National Curry Week is here, offering the perfect excuse to indulge in delicious Indian dishes and test how well you can handle spice. Taking place from October 2 to October 8, the celebration of all things curry is now in its 25th year, and curry houses are still a staple on every British high street.

But, where in Liverpool should you go to fulfill your naan and jalfrezi or jungle curry fantasies? We’ve got you covered...

Here are LiverpoolWorld, we have compiled a list of the best places to grab a curry using Google Reviews and food hygiene ratings from the Food Standards Agency. Each restaurant has at least 100 reviews and 4.3 stars or more on Google, and features curry on the menu.

Here are the best* restaurants and takeaways in Liverpool, in alphabetical order, perfect for celebrating National Curry Week.

*Please note, some highly rated restaurants were ‘awaiting food hygiene inspections’ and have not been included.

1 . Akshaya - The Picture Drome, Kensington L7 2RN Akshaya serves up Lankan and South Indian cuisine, plus curry classics. The eatery has a 4.3 ⭐ rating on Google Reviews from 1,146 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in January 2023. One reviewer said: “I highly recommend foods lovers to check this place out.” Photo: Akshaya

2 . Bundobust, Bold Street L1 4DN Bundobust is a completely veggie restaurant, known for its incredible Indian street food and craft beer. The restaurant has a 4.6 ⭐ rating on Google Reviews from 851 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in July 2019. One reviewer said: “Brill service, wide variety of good tasty food at reasonable prices.” Photo: Bundobust

3 . Chaba Chaba, Allerton Road L18 6HG Chaba Chaba is a Thai restaurant on Allerton Road, with a range of curries on the menu. It has a 4.7 ⭐ rating on Google Reviews from 330 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in March 2018. One reviewer said: “Tonight was exceptional the food the service was all spot on.” Photo: Chaba Chaba