Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 4th Apr 2025, 17:00 BST

Liverpool's trendiest spots offer unique living experiences.

Liverpool is an incredible city with a wonderful community, beautiful historic buildings, stunning suburbs and incredible views you just can’t get anywhere else.

All of the city’s top neighbourhoods are special in their own way and there truly is something for everyone - whether you’re after suburban living or you want to experience life right in the heart of the city centre.

Many Liverpool neighbourhoods have been crowned the coolest, trendiest or best places to live in the UK by national surveys and newspapers over the years, including the up-and-coming Baltic Triangle and the beautiful, leafy Sefton Park suburb. Most recently, Woolton Village was named the North West's best place to live by The Sunday Times.

With this in mind, we have created a list of trendiest and coolest places to call home in Liverpool - using our own local knowledge and reader suggestions. Take a look at the gallery below to discover 11 of Liverpool’s coolest places to live.

The Baltic Triangle is widely regarded as Liverpool's coolest neighbourhood, consistently featuring in rankings of the trendiest places in the UK. Located just a ten-minute walk away from the city centre, the area is filled with bars, street art and creative businesses, as well as Cains Brewery Village, the Baltic Market and the new BOXPARK development.

Bold Street is home to a wide range of independent shops, restaurants and bars and is truly the go-to place for unique finds in the city centre. While you're unlikely to find somewhere to live on the street itself, there are a range of flats nearby as well as student accommodation.

Sefton Park was named in the prestigious Sunday Times Best Places to Live 2024 guide and it is no surprise as the south Liverpool area is absolutely beautiful. A host of properties are available nearby as well as the super trendy Lark Lane.

The Georgian Quarter is located just outside of the city centre and is home to cobbled streets and beautiful townhouses. It has great public transport links and a host of pubs too.

