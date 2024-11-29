With the festive season underway, I headed to Cheshire Oaks to see its Christmas market offerings.

Home to the North of England’s tallest Christmas tree - standing at a whopping 90ft - the Winter Village is a festive addition to the outlet shopping destination and draws in huge crowds in the run up to Christmas.

The village features a Ferris wheel, carousel, Alpine Lodge and a whole host of festive food and drinks stalls, as well as the opportunity to shop major brands at discount prices. So, it is no surprise that it is often extremely busy.

After waiting forty minutes to get out of the car park this time last year, I wasn’t feeling too confident about my decision to visit on Thursday (November 28) but, much to my surprise, we managed to get a brilliant parking space right behind the tree AND made our way home after with no hassle - unprecedented.

Cheshire Oaks Winter Village. | Emma Dukes

Of course, it was bound to be a little quieter due to many people waiting for Black Friday, but we were able to wander around the stalls, get some photos of the huge tree and lights, and browse the shops without feeling claustrophobic.

Highlights of the Winter Village were definitely the Christmas huts - which you can book in advance - the Bratwurst stall and the magical tree. The Big Screen in the Alpine Lodge also shows festive films from Home Alone to Deck The Halls, which I think would be a lovely family activity.

Although there is definitely a lack of gift and craft stalls, I thoroughly enjoyed the village’s offerings and would recommend visiting if you have a free afternoon or evening during the week. If you plan on a trip at the weekend, however, be warned that you’re likely to face large crowds and queues, and may need to park your car at the Coliseum and walk over.

Take a look at the video above to see the Winter Village in all its glory and visit our TikTok page for more.