Your ultimate guide to a magical Christmas in Liverpool

It is officially the most wonderful time of the year! Liverpool is full of sparkle, and, let's face it, we could do with a shimmer of joy in our lives. Whether you're looking for something to keep the kids occupied, a night out with friends, or a date night with a difference, we're taking a look at what is going on across the city region over the festive period.

Journey to Christmas-Shire at Kings Dock, Liverpool, this festive season. This is an interactive performance where you are part of the story. The elves are bustling with preparations for the most magical day of the year. But this year, something unexpected has happened – the reserves of Christmas magic have dwindled! Nutmeg the Elf, the beloved keeper of the magic, has discovered a mysterious leak and urgently needs your help to replenish the magic stores. Christmas-Shire at Kings Dock (next to the Wheel of Liverpool) runs right through the festive season until Sunday 22nd December

The centrepiece of Liverpool city centre is the traditional Christmas Tree at Church Street. The impressive 50ft tree is decorated with 14,000 LED lights and was sourced sustainably from a UK supplier.

Elsewhere in Liverpool city centre, you can find a giant bauble archway standing proudly on Paradise Street. Underneath Liverpool ONE's iconic Christmas tree On Chavasse Park, Bar Hütte has once again popped up just in time for the festive season, with its unique take on Alpine après ski', with the chance to sing your heart out on karaoke in your own private hütte. You can visit the Hütte until Tuesday 31st December.

A merry mix of festive food, crafts and wintery fairground rides are on offer for visitors to Liverpool's Christmas Market. Along with all the food on offer, craft and gift traders offer jewellery, tree ornaments, and other stocking fillers. Whether you're grabbing a mulled wine or a hot chocolate, there are a few bars to choose from, both indoor and outdoor, for that changeable winter weather, with the market's last day being Christmas Eve.

Enchanted at Knowsley Safari is an animal-themed evening light trail. Knowsley Safari's illuminated festive extravaganza has returned once again this winter. The attraction's Foot Safari has been completely transformed into a cacophony of colour and festive fantasia. Stroll through the sparkling light tunnel to the Winter Village and catch Santa's elves hard at work. New for 2024 is the Santa Panto, filled with songs, magic, and more jokes than a Christmas cracker! That's on until Monday 23rd December.

Now, if a trip to the theatre gets you in the festive spirit, you are spoilt for choice! Pop legend and West End star Maureen Nolan will play the Wicked Queen, while Emrhys Cooper, who is currently appearing on TV screens as Corrie's Rowan Cunliffe, will take on the role of Prince Fredrick in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at St Helen's Theatre Royal. Escape to a whole new world as Disney's Aladdin flies into the Empire Theatre, and The Scouse Red Riding Hood at The Royal Court is strictly for adults only, so leave the kids at home for that one. All those performances run into January.

With all that going on, you will certainly not be short of things to keep you entertained this festive season in Liverpool.

Watch the video for our full guide and tour of what’s on in Liverpool this Christmas.