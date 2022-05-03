Liverpool FC are in contention for a seventh Champions League triumph and yet another European final as they lead Villareal 2-0 after the first leg of the semi-final.

Another record-breaking season is on the horizon for Liverpool, as supporters dream of yet another Champions League victory this summer.

With a League Cup win in his back pocket, Jurgen Klopp not only has an FA Cup final to look forward to, but his side are only a point behind Premier League leaders Manchester City.

A team that they could also meet in the final of this year’s Champions League, with Pep Guardiola’s men also in a winning position heading into the second leg of the semi-final.

Liverpool are set to face off against Villareal in Spain with a two goal advantage tonight (3 May) thanks to a Sadio Mane strike and an own-goal during the reverse fixture at Anfield on 27 April.

This has made Reds fans’ dream of yet another Champions League final closer to a reality, as they clamour for cheap flights and hotels in and around the venue ahead of this year’s event.

Here is everything you need to know.

When and where is the 2021/22 Champions League final?

PARIS AWAITS: The winner of the semi-final between Liverpool and Villareal. Picture: Getty Images.

This season’s Champions League final is set to take place on Saturday, 28 May.

The 67th European final will be played in front of a capacity crowd of 80,000 at the Stade de France in Paris.

Kick off will be at 8 pm in the evening.

Are there direct flights between Liverpool John Lennon Airport and Paris?

Liverpool John Lennon Airport has recently opened up a new route to Europe.

The average journey time from Liverpool to the French capital of Paris is one hour and 30 minutes via plane.

Liverpool John Lennon Airport offers both direct and connecting flights to Paris.

The closest airport to Stade de France is Paris Charles de Gaulle (Paris CDG) which is 17.8 kilometres away.

Liverpool John Lenon does not offer direct flights to this Parisian airport, but easyJet can get you there with a minimum of one transfer.

Here are examples of cheap easyJet flights from Liverpool John Lennon Airport to Paris CDG:

Cheapest Option

Liverpool to Paris CDG (12hr 05 min journey, 16 hr 55 min on return, one stop each way in Barcelona)

Price: £475.34 per person

Depart: 27 May (7 am) Arrive: 27 May (8:05 pm)

Depart: 29 May (7:15 am) Arrive: 29 May (11:10 pm)

Quickest Option

Liverpool to Paris CDG (7hr 10 min journey, 8hr 35 min on return, including one stop each way in Belfast and Barcelona)

Price: £578.09 per person

Depart: 27 May (10 am) Arrive: 27 May (4:45 pm)

Depart: 29 May (3:35 pm) Arrive: 29 May (11:10 pm)

For more information regarding flights offered by easyJet to Paris CDG, visit the official website .

RyanAir is the only airline to offer direct flights to Paris, but only to the two other airports in the city: Paris Beauvais and Paris Vatry.

Where are the cheapest hotels in Paris?

One of the cultural hubs of the world, there's no shortage of things to do in Paris. Famed for its divine cuisine and stunning locales (mainly the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre), you simply have to visit here at some point in your life. Oh, and there's also Disneyland for the kids!

Planning a footie-filled and fun vacation at the French capital does not need to break the bank.

Booking.com has a database full of great and affordable hotel options that are not too far away from the Stade de France.

One of the cheapest options:

Hipotel Paris Belgrand Mairie

£386 for two adults for two nights from 27-29 May

2.5 miles away from city centre, 16 minute drive from Stade de France, access to the Metro nearby

For more information about this hotel, visit the Booking.com page .

For a list of more cheap hotels and accommodation in and around Paris ahead of the Champions League final, take a look through the database .

How can I buy tickets for the final?

At the time of writing, UEFA are yet to confirm this year’s ticketing application process.

Tickets are usually allocated to supporters of both clubs that play in the final, of which are usually accessed through the clubs themselves.

UEFA advises those interested in attending the 2022 Champions League final to visit the ticketing website regularly for updates.