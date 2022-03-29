The hugely popular girl band will play two dates at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena - here is how to get Little Mix tickets for their 2022 UK Tour.

Global pop stars Little Mix have announced their groundbreaking UK and Ireland tour ‘Confetti’ - including dates in Liverpool.

The tour is taking place to celebrate the release of their most-recent studio album ‘Confetti’ in 2020.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dates for this tour were initially postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now with crowds back in arenas and entertainment venues across the country, here’s how you could get yourself a ticket to Little Mix’s Liverpool shows.

When are Little Mix playing in Liverpool?

Liverpudlians will have double the opportunity to watch Little Mix at the city’s M&S Bank Arena in 2022.

The pop band will have two shows in Liverpool as part of their UK and Ireland Tour - on April 18 and 24.

Where else are Little Mix playing?

Beginning their Confetti tour at Belfast’s SSE Arena in early April, Little Mix is set to grace all of the UK’s biggest cities and venues throughout the next two months.

APRIL

9 - SSE Arena, Belfast

10 - SSE Arena, Belfast

12 - 3Arena, Dublin

13 - 3Arena, Dublin

15 - Utilita Arena, Newcastle

16 - Utilita Arena, Newcastle (Matinee Show)

16 - Utilita Arena, Newcastle

18 - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

19 - Flydsa Arena, Sheffield

21 - Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

22 - Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

23 - Resorts World Arena, Birmingham (Matinee Show)

26 - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

27 - SSE Hydro, Glasgow

28 - SSE Hydro, Glasgow

30 - First Direct Arena, Leeds

MAY

2 - Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

3 - Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

4 - Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

6 - AO Arena, Manchester

7 - AO Arena, Manchester

7 - AO Arena, Manchester (Matinee Show)

9 - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

10 - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

12 - The O2 Arena, London

13 - The O2 Arena, London

14 - The O2 Arena, London

How do I get tickets to the Little Mix Liverpool shows?

Tickets for both Little Mix shows at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena are at very limited availability at the time of publishing.

There are no available tickets for their show on April 18 on Ticketmaster - but there are a few for their April 26 show.

Prices currently range from £80.64 per ticket.

Keep your eyes peeled on ticket resale websites such as Twickets , which resells tickets at face value - you can even set alerts on the Little Mix Liverpool shows to make sure you are notified whenever a ticket is made available.

What is the setlist?

Little Mix have many immensely popular tracks that are almost guaranteed to be played during their M&S Bank Arena shows in Liverpool.

‘Salute’, ‘Shoutout To My Ex’, ‘Power’ and ‘Wings’ are just a few of their classics that fans love to listen to.

As the UK and Ireland tour is in celebration of their recent studio album ‘Confetti’ (2020), expect tunes from it such as ‘Break Up Song’, ‘Nothing But My Feelings’ and ‘Breathe’.

Who is the support act?

Supporting Little Mix during their ‘Confetti’ tour in 2022 is English-Irish indie band Since September.

All members of the four-man band initially auditioned solo for Little Mix’s BBC One talent competition ‘Little Mix: The Search’, but were grouped together and became outright winners of the contest.

They were then announced as the opening acts for all dates of Little Mix’s postponed nationwide tour.

The group consists of vocalist and guitarists Matthew Nolan, Harry Holles, Patrick Ralphson, and vocalist/pianist Jacob Fowler.

Expect them to sing and perform most of their tracks from debut album SS1 - such as ‘Let You Go’, ‘Runaway’ and ‘All The Broken Hearts’.

Who are Little Mix and what are they known for?

Little Mix are one of the most successful girl groups in the history of music, selling over 60 million records worldwide.

Consisting now of members Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh Anne-Pinnock, the music they perform is largely pop, R&B and dance, with some electronic and latin pop influence.

After meeting each other on X Factor in 2011, the girls have gone on to win Best British Group at The Brit Awards 2021, and they are now nominated for the 2022 ceremony too.

Recently, Little Mix celebrated their 10-year anniversary by releasing the ‘Between Us’ album - which features old and new hits, featuring recent singles such as ‘Love (Sweet Love)’ and ‘No’.

The group have been through turmoil recently following Jesy Nelson’s decision to quit the band last year.