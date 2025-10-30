Everton FC collaborate with popular streetwear band Anti Social Social Club

Evertonians take centre stage within the new collection.

Anti Social Social Club (ASSC) has joined forces with Everton Football Club and global sports retailer Fanatics for a collaboration “rooted in community, nostalgia, and unbreakable fan loyalty”.

Shot on location at The Terrace Bar opposite Everton’s new Hill Dickinson Stadium and nearby, the new campaign pays tribute to the club’s supporters and the shared heartbeat that connects them.

ASSC x EFC launch.placeholder image
ASSC x EFC launch. | ASSC

Evertonians take centre stage within the campaign, recalling unforgettable moments and stories that define what it means to be part of the blue half of Merseyside.

The ASSC x Everton FC collection blends classic football heritage with streetwear, with pieces including reflective “The Blues” hoodies and tees, Evertonian varsity jackets, Premier nylon track sets, and playful accessories like The Toffees pint glass and teapot.

The Anti Social Social Club x Everton FC collection launches October 30 at 4.00pm and is available here.

