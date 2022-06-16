Whether it is a comedy show, a rock’n’roll night or something more relaxed like an afternoon tea - there are plenty of events and things to do with dad in Liverpool this Father’s Day.

Are you a son or daughter still scratching your head, struggling to think of something to do with the father figure in your life in Liverpool for Father’s Day this year?

With already a number of amazing restaurants dotted throughout the Merseyside city accepting bookings for the big day, there are a lot of other events and outings that you can take dad to.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The options are not only varied but endless - so LiverpoolWorld compiled a list of seven different events and things to do this Father’s Day, ranging from brunches to music festivals. Here is everything you need to know.

When is Father’s Day in 2022?

Father’s Day is always celebrated on the third Sunday of June every year.

This means that in 2022, it falls on Sunday, 19 June.

What Father’s Day events and outings are taking place in Liverpool?

Here is a list of all the events and outings in and around Liverpool that you can treat the father figure in your life to.

Motown Afternoon Tea

Price: £38 per person

Where: Hilton Hotel and Spa Liverpool, 6 Sir Thomas Street

When: Sunday, 19 June 2022 - from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm

Treat the father figure in your life to an afternoon tea enriched with the tastiest foods, snacks and drinks - including cool pints.

There are also live music performances to supplement your meal too.

Please visit the official AllEvents.in page for further information about reserving you and your dad’s place at the dinner.

Africa Oye Festival 2022

Price: FREE

Where: Sefton Park, Liverpool - L17

When: Saturday, 18 June to Sunday, 19 June

Returning following a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic is this fun-filled musical celebration of all things African and Caribbean culture.

With a music line-up of nine entertaining artists, as well as a total of 90 food stalls to boot - bringing dad to this free event is a no brainer.

For more information about the event, LiverpoolWorld compiled all the information you need to know about the Africa Oye Festival 2022.

Party for Paul at Cavern Club

Price: £20 per person

Where: Cavern Club, 10 Mathew Street - L2 6RE

When: Sunday, 19 June - doors open at 7:30 pm

Sunday 19 June is not just Father’s Day but it is also Merseyside legend Paul McCartney’s 80th Birthday - so why not bring dad along to the entertainment heart of Liverpool and bask in musical heaven.

Cavern Club will host Tony Coburn, who’s tribute act Pure McCartney celebrates The Beatles member’s iconic career.

Tickets are still available and can be purchased via the official website .

Zanzibar presents: Free Rock’n’Roll

Price: FREE

Where: Zanzibar, 40 Seel Street - L1 4AZ

When: Sunday, 19 June - starts at 7:30 pm

Is the father in your life a rocker at heart? Then he will surely love this free night out at Zanzibar - located in the heart of Liverpool.

Featuring live performances from the likes of indie rockers The White Heat, as well as 3-piece The Harpies, Weekend In Paris and solo artist Mike Ryan.

Boasting a reasonably priced drinks menu too, why not live the rock and roll life this Father’s Day?

Father’s Day Brunch with Live Music

Price: from £33.25 per person / £44.25 for Bottomless Brunch

Where: 63 Blundell Street - L1 0AJ

When: Sunday, 19 June

Take the father figure in your life to a brunch that boasts the tastiest two-course brunch that you can ask for in the city of Liverpool this Father’s Day.

For those that are more alcohol inclined, you can upgrade to bottomless for an extra £10 per person which gives you 90-minutes of unlimited drinks.

Not only that, but as you and dad dine, there will be live music concurrently, celebrating the Motown era with two acts (Christine and Chris Browne) and a DJ set.

For more information about the event, as well as how to reserve a table - please visit the official Skiddle page.

Frankie Allen LIVE: Father’s Day Special

Price: £19.50 per person (limited availability)

Where: Hangar 34, 34 Greenland Street - L1 0BS

When: Sunday, 19 June - starts at 3 pm and ends at 6:30 pm

Often dubbed as ‘the UK’s most feared comedian’, Frankie Allen is doing a hometown Father’s Day special stand-up routine which would be a great laugh to treat dad to this year.

Born and raised in Liverpool, Allen has cemented himself as one of the best in the current comedy circuit as he pulls from his 30 years experience of working in pubs and clubs around the country to make you giggle.

For more information and to purchase one of the very few tickets still available at the time of publication, please view the event’s official Skiddle page .

Liverpool Philharmonic Youth Brass Band

Price: from £16.40 per person (varies depending on where you wish to sit)

Where: Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

When: Sunday, 19 June - starts at 7:30 pm

For a more relaxed and chill end to Father’s Day in Liverpool this year, the Liverpool Philharmonic Youth Brass Band (LPYBB) will put on a concert that is perfect for more musically inclined dads.

Situated in the city’s famous Philharmonic Hall, bask in the beautiful sounds and themes coming from the various instruments in play.