Weather experts the Met Office are predicting high-tempered temperatures to hit certain parts of the UK this week - but how hot will it be in Liverpool?

Summer is edging closer by the day, as hopes of Liverpudlians start to grow for the arrival of boiling hot sunshine to the city.

Liverpool is a location that boasts some terrific entertainment and activities that will be just that more fun partnered with the Merseyside sunshine, especially the various spring walks and trails that the city has to offer too.

Good weather will be greatly appreciated this week as Father’s Day is looming - is there anything better than treating dad to a tasty meal alongside nice warm weather?

Despite the fact that the United Kingdom is not best known for its great weather - as too often clouds and wet conditions arrive - experts are predicting all this to change this week..

The Met Office are predicting a heatwave to bring summer temperatures to parts of the country - with some regions expecting record highs for 2022.

But does that mean it will come to Liverpool? Here is everything you need to know about the weather forecast in Liverpool for the week commencing Monday, 13 June 2022, and whether a heatwave is actually on its way to Merseyside.

What is a heatwave?

The word ‘heatwave’ is thrown around regularly when it comes to weather forecasts across the globe - but what is a heatwave?

According to the Met Office, a heatwave is an extended period of hot weather relative to the expected conditions of the area at that time of the year.

In the United Kingdom, this is the criteria the weather must meet to be considered a heatwave:

When a location records three consecutive days with a maximum temperature that exceeds the threshold (this varies depending on the county)

For example, Liverpool and the surrounding North West region has a threshold of between 25-26℃.

Will there be a heatwave in Liverpool?

Sadly, despite the fact that this week will see warmer than usual temperatures on certain days, the Met Office are not expecting Liverpool to bear the brunt of a heatwave in June.

The hottest day of 2022 was previously Tuesday, 13 May which saw highs of 27.5℃ - but a day this week will not come anywhere close to that in the Merseyside city.

What is the daily weather forecast for Liverpool this week?

Here is the daily weather forecast for the Liverpool region for the week commencing Monday, 13 June 2022, according to the Met Office:

Monday, 13 June - Cloudy all day (15℃)

Tuesday, 14 June - Cloudy start, sunny intervals later in the evening (18℃)

Wednesday, 15 June - Sunny start, cloudy by lunchtime (18℃)

Thursday, 16 June - Cloudy all day (21℃)

Friday, 17 June - Sunny start, light showers by nighttime (24℃)

Saturday, 18 June - Cloudy start, sunny intervals by early evening (17℃)

Sunday, 19 June - Sunny intervals all day (16℃)

What is the Met Office’s long range weather forecast for the UK?

So, it looks like Liverpudlians have just missed out on a heatwave this week - but what is the situation for the country throughout the rest of June?

The Met Office has issued the following long-range weather forecast for the United Kingdom for the period of Friday, 17 June to Sunday, 26 June:

“A fine and dry start to this period for most, except for the north, where it will be cloudy, breezy, and possibly wet,” it reads.

“These conditions will edge southwards, with just a risk of isolated showers for the south. Temperatures are expected to be warm for most and closer to average in the north, but possibly very warm or hot in the south, which could bring thundery conditions.

“A northwesterly wind is likely through the weekend, which may bring cooler temperatures, however there is a chance for warm weather to remain in the south.