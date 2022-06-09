If you are interested in treating the father figure in your life to a hearty Liverpudlian meal, here are seven of the best restaurants to visit this Father’s Day.

Father’s Day is fast approaching as sons across Liverpool scratch their heads at the thought of what to do to treat dad this year.

A celebration that always falls on the third Sunday of June, which means that in 2022 it is celebrated on Sunday, 19 June.

To treat the father figure in your life, many love to take them out for a nice meal to treat their tastebuds, so here are seven of the best restaurants in Liverpool to take your dad on Father’s Day this year.

Salt House Tapas

Opening times: 12 pm to 10 pm (Mon-Thu), 12 pm to 10:30 pm (Fri-Sat), 12 pm to 9 pm (Sun)

Why not treat dad to some of the best Spanish food in Liverpool for Father’s Day this year? Salt House is a tapas restaurant, which serves all types of dishes that use the most supreme quality ingredients.

They also cater to most dietary needs too, with specialised menus that cater to those with dairy and gluten intolerances, as well as a selection of vegan alternatives.

You can make your reservation either by telephone - by ringing the restaurant at 0151 706 0092 - or via the official online booking system on the official Salt House website .

Address: Church House, 1 Hanover Street - L1 3DW

Mowgli

Opening times: 12 pm to 9:30 pm (Sun-Thu), 12 pm to 10:30 pm (Fri-Sat)

To continue the tour of different food cultures, this Indian street food eatery does not prioritise a fine dining experience - instead, enjoy what owners dub a ‘smash and grab’ dinner time with your father figure on Father’s Day this year.

Customers regularly praise Mowgli for its dishes that are rich with pure and traditional Indian ingredients and flavour.

Due to the popularity of this Bold Street food hub, booking is advised ahead of time - especially for Father’s Day.

This can be done via the official online booking system on the Mowgli website .

Address: 69 Bold Street - L1 4EZ // 0151 708 9356

Salt House Bouchon

Opening times: 12 pm to 10:30 pm (Mon-Sun)

Returning to the Salt House family, the Bouchon eatery is well-renowned for its fine dining experience that is a common location for sons to bring their dads on Father’s Day in Liverpool.

With flavoursome French food boasted across its various menus - the steak is a popular dish known for its tastiness - the staff here are friendly and customers have said it is a luxury eating experience for a reasonable price.

This eatery located on the bend of Castle Street in the heart of the city advises those interested in eating here for Father’s Day to book in advance using the official website .

You can also reserve a table via telephone by contacting the restaurant at 0151 227 4004.

Address: 55 Castle Street - L2 9TN

Bundobust

Opening times: 12 pm to 9:30 pm (Mon-Thu), 12 pm to 10 pm (Fri-Sat), 12 pm to 8 pm (Sun)

This might be yet another Indian street food option on the list, but Bundobust offers something on top of it that most fathers would love to enjoy on Father’s Day - a nice cool pint of craft beer.

Renowned not only for its tasty ale, but its extensive menu which consists of numerous tasty dishes and nibbles; especially the fusion ones, such as the India-China mash-up of the popular Gobi Manchurian.

Owners recommend online booking for parties under 15 people wishing to attend - so reserve your table now using the online booking system on the Bundobust website .

Address: 17/19 Bold Street - L1 4DN

London Carriage Works

Opening times: 12 pm to 10 pm (Mon-Fri), 12 pm to 9 pm (Sun)

If you are hoping to take dad to a restaurant that serves both traditional and modern British dishes, London Carriage Works is ready and waiting for you this Father’s Day.

Each of the tasty options on its wide-reaching menu using fresh locally sourced ingredients too, with various menus such as the bar menu, an evening menu, a Sunday menu and even a selection of foods and bites for an afternoon tea if you fancy it.

If you are looking for cool special offers too this Father’s Day, if you dine with your father figure on a Monday, you can enjoy a lovely three-course meal with a complimentary bottle of wine for two from £30 per person - click here for more information .

Booking in advance is advised - this can be done via the online booking system .

Address: 40 Hope Street - L1 9DA

Backchich

Opening times: 9 am to 10 pm (Mon-Sun)

A Lebanese restaurant with style and substance, Backchich specialises in eloquently flavoured dishes that celebrate the street food of Lebanon.

Sit alongside your dad on one of its high bench tables or leather banquettes as you enjoy a Mediterranean themed menu.

This eatery is incredibly popular and will see high demand around the time of Father’s Day this year, but you do not need to book as tables are offered on a first-come first-serve basis.

If you’d rather enjoy this food with your father figure within the comfort of your own home, Backchich is also available on food delivery apps such as Deliveroo and Uber Eats.

Call the restaurant at 0151 707 1255 or visit the official website for further details .

Address: 54 Bold Street - L1 4EA

Cosy Club

Opening times: 9 am to 11 pm (Sun-Wed), 9 am to 11:30 pm (Thu-Sat)

Situated in the heart of Liverpool on Paradise Street, Cosy Club will welcome you and your dad with open arms this Father’s Day.

Enjoy its tasty food under the golden chandeliers that were made by the same people who made them for hit TV show Game of Thrones - the more popular dishes include the Harissa Lamb Shoulder, 8oz Flat Iron Steak and the flavoursome Dirty Chicken Burger.

Booking in advance and online is advised - use the booking system on the official Cosy Club website .