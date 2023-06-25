Register
The 10 best Greek restaurants in Liverpool, according to Google reviews and food hygiene ratings

Greek dishes are perfect for sharing with friends and family.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 25th Jun 2023, 12:55 BST

Liverpool is home to a huge amount of brilliant restaurants, serving a range of delicious cuisines - including authentic Greek dishes.

We’ve created a list of the best places to get a Greek meal, using Google Reviews and food hygiene ratings from the Food Standards Agency. Each restaurant has at least 75 reviews and 4.3 stars or more on Google.

Here are the best* Greek restaurants and takeaways in Liverpool, in alphabetical order.

*Please note, some highly rated restaurants were ‘awaiting food hygiene inspections’ or ratings could not be found, and have not been included.

Acropolis has a 4.7 ⭐ rating on Google Reviews from 80 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in January 2020. One reviewer said: “Best Greek about and probably best restaurant in West Derby.”

1. Acropolis, West Derby Village L12 5HJ

Eureka has a 4.6 ⭐ rating on Google Reviews from 416 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in March 2019. One customer said: “Best in Liverpool. Been many greek restaurants, non even come close. Service is always amazing and friendly, and the food is outstanding."

2. Eureka, High Street L15 8HE

Greek Gyros Grill has a 4.7 ⭐ rating on Google Reviews from 125 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in August 2019. One customer said: “Best Greek street food in Liverpool."

3. Greek Gyros Grill, Prescot Road L13 3DE

Greek Taverna has a 4.3 ⭐ rating on Google Reviews from 340 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in November 2022. One customer who visited Greek Taverna described the service as “unreal.”

4. Greek Taverna, Smithdown Road L15 5AE

