Sometimes a visit to a local cafe is all you need to lift up your mood, with a delicious coffee and a slice of cake just the trick. They are also the perfect place for a catch up with a friend or lounge away an afternoon.

Liverpool is full of cafes and coffee shops, offering a range of hot drinks and quick bites to eat. We’ve created a list of some of the best in the city, by combining Google Reviews and food hygiene ratings from the Food Standards Agency.

Each venue has at least 100 reviews and 4.3 stars or more on Google. Here are the best* cafes in Liverpool, in alphabetical order. We have used venues classed as cafes by Google.

*Please note, some highly rated venues were ‘awaiting food hygiene inspections’ or ratings could not be found, and have not been included.

1 . 92 Degrees, Jamaica Street L1 0AH 92 Degrees has a 4.3 ⭐ rating on Google Reviews from 177 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in February 2023. 💬 One reviewer said: “I love this place - friendly staff and chilled atmosphere” Photo: 92 Degrees

2 . 200 Degrees, The Met Quarter L1 6DA 200 Degrees has a 4.5 ⭐ rating on Google Reviews from 439 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in November 2019. 💬 One reviewer said: “Coffee and cake at its best with friendly and efficient service. Well worth a visit when visiting Liverpool.” Photo: 200 Degrees

3 . Baby E Coffee and Deli, Dale Street L2 5QZ Baby E Coffee and Deli has a 4.5 ⭐ rating on Google Reviews from 216 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in November 2018. 💬 One reviewer said: “Best place for breakfast.” Photo: Baby E Coffee and Deli

4 . Cafe Tabac, Bold Street L1 4JA Cafe Tabac has a 4.5 ⭐ rating on Google Reviews from 949 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in January 2018. 💬 One reviewer said: “One of the best breakfast ever had in Liverpool. Amazing staffs and hospitality.” Photo: Cafe Tabac