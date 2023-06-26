Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California

The 11 best cafes in Liverpool, according to Google reviews and food hygiene ratings

These places are perfect for a cuppa and a bite to eat.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 26th Jun 2023, 13:17 BST

Sometimes a visit to a local cafe is all you need to lift up your mood, with a delicious coffee and a slice of cake just the trick. They are also the perfect place for a catch up with a friend or lounge away an afternoon.

Liverpool is full of cafes and coffee shops, offering a range of hot drinks and quick bites to eat. We’ve created a list of some of the best in the city, by combining Google Reviews and food hygiene ratings from the Food Standards Agency.

Each venue has at least 100 reviews and 4.3 stars or more on Google. Here are the best* cafes in Liverpool, in alphabetical order. We have used venues classed as cafes by Google.

Best Indian restaurants | Best burger joints | Best Italian restaurants

*Please note, some highly rated venues were ‘awaiting food hygiene inspections’ or ratings could not be found, and have not been included.

92 Degrees has a 4.3 ⭐ rating on Google Reviews from 177 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in February 2023. 💬 One reviewer said: “I love this place - friendly staff and chilled atmosphere”

1. 92 Degrees, Jamaica Street L1 0AH

92 Degrees has a 4.3 ⭐ rating on Google Reviews from 177 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in February 2023. 💬 One reviewer said: “I love this place - friendly staff and chilled atmosphere” Photo: 92 Degrees

200 Degrees has a 4.5 ⭐ rating on Google Reviews from 439 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in November 2019. 💬 One reviewer said: “Coffee and cake at its best with friendly and efficient service. Well worth a visit when visiting Liverpool.”

2. 200 Degrees, The Met Quarter L1 6DA

200 Degrees has a 4.5 ⭐ rating on Google Reviews from 439 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in November 2019. 💬 One reviewer said: “Coffee and cake at its best with friendly and efficient service. Well worth a visit when visiting Liverpool.” Photo: 200 Degrees

Baby E Coffee and Deli has a 4.5 ⭐ rating on Google Reviews from 216 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in November 2018. 💬 One reviewer said: “Best place for breakfast.”

3. Baby E Coffee and Deli, Dale Street L2 5QZ

Baby E Coffee and Deli has a 4.5 ⭐ rating on Google Reviews from 216 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in November 2018. 💬 One reviewer said: “Best place for breakfast.” Photo: Baby E Coffee and Deli

Cafe Tabac has a 4.5 ⭐ rating on Google Reviews from 949 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in January 2018. 💬 One reviewer said: “One of the best breakfast ever had in Liverpool. Amazing staffs and hospitality.”

4. Cafe Tabac, Bold Street L1 4JA

Cafe Tabac has a 4.5 ⭐ rating on Google Reviews from 949 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in January 2018. 💬 One reviewer said: “One of the best breakfast ever had in Liverpool. Amazing staffs and hospitality.” Photo: Cafe Tabac

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:GoogleFood hygiene ratings
Register
Follow us