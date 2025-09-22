13 cosy Liverpool pubs with real fires to visit this autumn

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 22nd Sep 2025, 15:00 BST

We've curated a list of 13 traditional Liverpool pubs where you can warm up by a real fire this autumn.

Autumn is officially here, with the days becoming colder and shorter - which means it’s time to seek out those cosy nooks around the city.

As the leaves begin to change colour and the evenings become darker, there is something truly lovely about sipping a pint in front of a real fire, in a local pub. But, which Liverpool pubs feature roaring fires?

We’ve done the research so you don’t have to, and created a list of some of the best traditional pubs in the city, which feature real log or coal burning fires.

The Dog and Collar is a lovely pub and restaurant on Hope Street, with multiple fires and log burners.

1. Dog and Collar, Hope Street

The Dog and Collar is a lovely pub and restaurant on Hope Street, with multiple fires and log burners. | Emma Dukes

The Masonic Arms is located in the former site of The Lodge. The venue, by the 1936 Pub Co., features a roaring fire.

2. The Masonic Arms, Lark Lane

The Masonic Arms is located in the former site of The Lodge. The venue, by the 1936 Pub Co., features a roaring fire. | 1936 Pub Co.

The stunning ‘Big House’ features a ‘Smoking Room’ with a gorgeous fireplace.

3. The Vines, Lime Street

The stunning ‘Big House’ features a ‘Smoking Room’ with a gorgeous fireplace. | The Vines via Instagram

The Richmond Tavern is a traditional pub in Wavertree with a large fireplace, perfect for a warming autumn pint.

4. The Richmond Tavern, Wavertree

The Richmond Tavern is a traditional pub in Wavertree with a large fireplace, perfect for a warming autumn pint. | Google Street View Photo: The Richmond Tavern, Wavertree

