13 cosy Liverpool pubs with real fires to visit this autumn

Autumn is officially here, with the days becoming colder and shorter - which means it’s time to seek out those cosy nooks around the city.

As the leaves begin to change colour and the evenings become darker, there is something truly lovely about sipping a pint in front of a real fire, in a local pub. But, which Liverpool pubs feature roaring fires?

We’ve done the research so you don’t have to, and created a list of some of the best traditional pubs in the city, which feature real log or coal burning fires.

1 . Dog and Collar, Hope Street The Dog and Collar is a lovely pub and restaurant on Hope Street, with multiple fires and log burners. | Emma Dukes

2 . The Masonic Arms, Lark Lane The Masonic Arms is located in the former site of The Lodge. The venue, by the 1936 Pub Co., features a roaring fire. | 1936 Pub Co.

3 . The Vines, Lime Street The stunning ‘Big House’ features a ‘Smoking Room’ with a gorgeous fireplace. | The Vines via Instagram

4 . The Richmond Tavern, Wavertree The Richmond Tavern is a traditional pub in Wavertree with a large fireplace, perfect for a warming autumn pint. | Google Street View Photo: The Richmond Tavern, Wavertree