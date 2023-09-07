These are the highest rated seafood restaurants in Liverpool, according to diners and food inspectors.

People have pretty split opinions about seafood, like marmite, you either love it or hate it. But, seafood lovers are in luck if visiting Liverpool, as the city is filled with excellent restaurants.

Whether you fancy lobster, prawns, sea bass or a seafood linguine, there are plenty of options to choose from.

We’ve created a list of the best places to enjoy seafood in Liverpool, using Google Reviews and food hygiene ratings from the Food Standards Agency. Each restaurant has at least 75 reviews and 4.2 stars or more on Google.

Here are the best* seafood restaurants and takeaways in Liverpool, in alphabetical order. We have used restaurants which are classed as seafood joints, or which have a number of reviews mentioning seafood dishes.

*Please note, some highly rated restaurants were ‘awaiting food hygiene inspections’ or ratings could not be found, and have not been included. Fish and chips shops are not included.

1 . ASK Italian, Queen Square L1 1EP ASK Italian has a 4.2 ⭐ rating on Google Reviews from 928 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in January 2018. 💬 One reviewer said: “For seafood lovers, it’s the jackpot.” Photo: ASK Italian

2 . Il Forno Bocconcini Bar & Restaurant, Duke Street L1 5AG Il Forno Bocconcini Bar & Restaurant has a 4.4 ⭐ rating on Google Reviews from 1,000 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in June 2019. 💬 One reviewer said: “Seafood linguine was amazing.” Photo: Il Forno Bocconcini Bar & Restaurant

3 . The Italian Club Fish, Bold Street L1 4JA The Italian Club Fish has a 4.5 ⭐ rating on Google Reviews from 1,100 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in July 2019. 💬 One reviewer said: “The best seafood restaurant in town. French muscles are delicious and the staff is always amazing. Thank you!” Photo: Emma Dukes