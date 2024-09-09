The company has bought and renovated a number of other pubs and bars across Liverpool.

A major player in the rejuvenation of Liverpool's pubs and bars has confirmed its takeover of Alma de Cuba. The large venue on Seel Street closed down this month after nearly two decades as a pillar of the city’s nightlife scene.

The historic building has now been acquired by The 1936 Pub Company, which is responsible for the revival of a number of iconic pubs across Liverpool, including The Vines on Lime Street and most recently The Monro on Duke Street.

The company has won awards for some of its previous restorations but their renovation style is not without criticism, particularly from some Liverpool pubgoers.

Posting about the venture on Instagram, the new owners said Alma de Cuba is ‘very soon to be reborn as St Peter’s Tavern’ with an expected reopening date of November 2024. Customers can expect ‘about 20 casks and all the pies’ as well as a large beer garden and sports screenings.

A spokesperson for the 1936 Pub Company added: “We are planning something spectacular and dramatic, as the building’s heritage and scale demands, but is at the same time, familiar and accessible. Our re-imagined St Peter’s will welcome all.''

The 1936 Pub Company has been praised for its previous restorations, with The Vines crowned the winner of CAMRA’s Pub Design Awards for 2024 earlier this year. The judges said they were “incredibly impressed with the high quality of the restoration, which has brought the building back to life as a spectacular example of historic pub design and craftsmanship.”

Despite this, some locals have shared their concerns about the takeover with one noting: “Please do a better job of it than The Monro! Every person I know has said it feels slap dash & unfinished. Alma de Cuba is a stunning building, I’ll look forward to its new decor.” Another added that a ‘sympathetic restoration is all that’s needed’.

Until its closure, St Peter’s Church was the oldest surviving Catholic Church in Liverpool. The Grade II listed building served the Polish community for a number of years and is still known locally as ‘The Polish Church'. | Rodhullandemu, CC BY-SA 4.0

The historic building housing Alma de Cuba opened as St Peter’s Church in 1778, serving the catholic community for 188 years before closing in 1976. The church was then transferred to the Polish community and known as ‘Our Lady of Czestochowa’ for a short period.

After undergoing a major transformation, the site opened as Alma de Cuba in 2005 and quickly became one of the city centre’s most popular nighttime spots for food, drink, and unique events.

Rennovation work on the site is scheduled to begin in September with completion expected by November.