The Grade II* listed pub was restored and reopened last year.

One of Liverpool’s oldest pubs has won a top CAMRA award after undergoing a major refurbishment last year.

The Vines - fondly known as the Big House - on Lime Street, reopened in spring 2023 after being purchased and restored by the 1936 Pub Co. Known for opening and transforming a number of ‘proper pubs’ across Liverpool, including The Red Lion on Slater Street and Lark Lane’s The Green Man, the company conserved and restored the Grade II* listed building’s beautiful original features.

The historic ‘Big House’ was built in 1907 by Walter Thomas for brewer Robert Cain, in a neo-Baroque style. It is the sister building to the Grade I-listed Philharmonic Dining Rooms. Considered to be a ‘shining star’ of Edwardian architecture, The Vines has been crowned the winner of CAMRA’s Pub Design Awards for 2024, winning the Historic England Conservation accolade.

Recognising the highest standards of architecture in the refurbishment and historic conservation of pubs across the UK, plus the most innovative construction and conversions of new venues, the Pub Design Awards are judged by a panel of experts in design and conservation, with categories ranging from refurbishment to new build.

The Historic England Conservation category celebrates work which conserves a pub’s architectural features, enhance the viability of a historic building, whilst restoring and updating the original facilities. Discussing The Vines’ win, CAMRA said: “A full conservation and refurbishment of the interior of this iconic Grade II* listed Edwardian pub has undone years of poor care under the previous management.

“The conservation work to the historic gin palace included the restoration of the original 1907 tiling, the stunning stained glass ceiling dome and the intricate theatrical plasterwork. The judges were incredibly impressed with the high quality of the restoration, which has brought the building back to life as a spectacular example of historic pub design and craftsmanship.”

Adding to its long list of fantastic pubs, the 1936 Pub Company has recently acquired The Monro - a popular, traditional pub that was ‘forced’ to close down last year. Set to reopen this summer, the Duke Street venue will see its Georgian features restored and ‘reimagined’.

Other winners of this year’s Pub Design Awards include the bod Alsager in Cheshire, commended for its ‘outstanding’ transformation from a former solicitors’ office to a successful pub.

CAMRA’s Awards Director Laura Emson said: “It is only right that the blood, sweat and tears poured into these pubs is celebrated. I would like to raise a glass to all these award-worthy pubs! We hope beer-lovers across the country will seek out these breathtaking examples of how beautiful UK pubs can be, if given the appropriate love and care these much-loved establishments truly deserve.”

