Highly-awaited Liverpool restaurant to open in Grade II listed The Florist site

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 2nd Sep 2025, 15:00 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2025, 15:01 BST
Paul Askew is bringing a new restaurant to an historic Liverpool venue.

A highly-awaited restaurant is set to open at the Royal School for the Blind this autumn.

Following on from its debut in Duke Street Market in winter 2021 and the current street food pop-up in the heart of the Albert Dock, Barnacle will launch as a stand-alone restaurant, at the historic Georgian Quarter venue on Hardman Street.

Headed up by renowned chef Paul Askew and his son Harry Askew, Barnacle will launch at the Grade II listed former home of The Florist, which closed last year.

Barnacle - interior artwork.placeholder image
Barnacle - interior artwork. | Submitted
Harry and Paul Askew.placeholder image
Harry and Paul Askew. | Submitted

Paul Askew announced early last year that the search was underway for a new home for Barnacle, after rebranding the Duke Street Market eatery as The Barnacle Kitchen.

Paul’s father was captain Barnacle Bill Askew, who sailed and world on the Blue Star lines. His travels inspired Paul’s culinary path, who says the new restaurant will “tell the story of the city’s food and cultural odyssey through its maritime history”.

The menu will change with the seasons and feature produce from Merseyside’s finest local artisans, farmers and producers.

Barnacle - artwork exterior.placeholder image
Barnacle - artwork exterior. | Submitted

Harry said: “We can’t wait to open our doors and show people our new home. We really feel Barnacle has now found its true home in a unique building which offers several spaces to dine, drink and socialise in.”

Barnacle will softly open its bar and lobby on the weekend of September 27, while the grand opening of the restaurant space and the entire ground-floor will take place in October.

