Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Half of Merseyside’s Beefeater restaurants will close this week.

Whitbread has confirmed two of its Merseyside restaurants will close this week as part of restructuring efforts.

The parent company of Beefeater, Brewer’s Fayre, Premier Inn and more, Whitbread announced plans earlier this year to ‘optimise’ its food and drink offering by converting more than 100 of its less profitable restaurants into additional hotel space. The move will see a number of its venues becoming solely Premier Inn sites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Half of Merseyside’s four Beefeater pubs will be affected by the changes, with Whitbread telling LiverpoolWorld that Wirral’s Glegg Arms and St Helens’ Mickle Head Green will both close. The Glegg Arms in Heswall will change into a Premier Inn restaurant on July 5, and only service those staying in the hotel. The last day of trading for both restaurants will be Thursday, July 4.