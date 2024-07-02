Full list of Merseyside Beefeater restaurants set to close as venues shut across the country
Whitbread has confirmed two of its Merseyside restaurants will close this week as part of restructuring efforts.
The parent company of Beefeater, Brewer’s Fayre, Premier Inn and more, Whitbread announced plans earlier this year to ‘optimise’ its food and drink offering by converting more than 100 of its less profitable restaurants into additional hotel space. The move will see a number of its venues becoming solely Premier Inn sites.
Half of Merseyside’s four Beefeater pubs will be affected by the changes, with Whitbread telling LiverpoolWorld that Wirral’s Glegg Arms and St Helens’ Mickle Head Green will both close. The Glegg Arms in Heswall will change into a Premier Inn restaurant on July 5, and only service those staying in the hotel. The last day of trading for both restaurants will be Thursday, July 4.
The Packet Steamer Beefeater in Bootle and the Stag and Rainbow Beefeater in West Derby are unaffected.
