Future of former Crazy Pedro's Liverpool site confirmed

Liverpool's former Crazy Pedro's site will soon welcome customers once again.

Known for its pizza slices, delicious cocktails and beer pong, Crazy Pedro’s opened on Parr Street seven years ago and quickly became one of Liverpool’s top destinations for a night out.

Describing itself as a full-time party bar and part-time pizza parlour, the venue was loved by many, offering unique pizza options, frozen margs and a large roof terrace.

Crazy Pedro’s closed in December 2024, with the team stating: “Rising costs, the ongoing cost of living crisis, inflation and the recent budget mean we can no longer ride it out into the New Year.”

Locals were left ‘devastated’ by the news and the venue has remained vacant ever since. Now, the future of the site has been confirmed.

Crazy Pedros, Liverpool. | Crazy Pedros

The team behind Black Cat, which has popular bars on Smithdown Road and Rose Lane, has revealed it will be opening a third venue at the Parr Street location.

In a teaser on social media last week, the team said: “The past 5 years have been beyond our wildest dreams - relaunching as Black Cat, opening Rose Lane and being nominated for CAMRA Pub of the Year in just 9 months and now A THIRD venue is on its way!

“Liverpool City Centre, we’re coming and it’s gonna be CRAZY. That’s all we’ll say for now...”

Since then, Black Cat have confirmed the new bar will located at “the ol’ Crazy Peds” and promised “boss craft beer, pizza and cocktails”.

An official opening date has not yet been revealed but Black Cat Parr Street is expected to launch in October of this year.