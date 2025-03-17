St Patrick’s Day is here and people across Liverpool will be heading to the city’s Irish pubs and bars to celebrate.

A celebration of Irish heritage, culture and religion, St Patrick's Day takes place on March 17 - the traditional death date of the Patron Saint of Ireland. With deep running ties to Ireland, people in Liverpool love to take festivities to the next level with a huge parade and a pint - or three - of Guinness, Murphy's or Kilkenney in Irish pubs and bars across the city.

For those of you who haven't celebrated Paddy's Day in Liverpool before, or just want to know where serves some of the best pints of Guinness, we have created a list of 15 of the top Irish bars in the city.

Take a look at the venues below, which promise to serve the perfect pint and offer unmatched vibes this St Patrick's Day.

1 . Pogue Mahone, Seel Street Pogue Mahone is a cosy Irish pub, offering a range of drinks and sourdough pizza. Surrounded by bars and pubs, it is in the perfect location for a pub crawl this St Patrick's Day. | Mlatham55, CC BY-SA 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

2 . Lanigans Irish Bar, Ranelagh Street Lanigans is an Irish pub, which sees huge crowds of people visit on St Patrick's Day. Enjoy a proper Paddy's Day atmosphere whilst sipping some vintage Irish whiskey or a Guinness. | Rodhullandemu, CC BY-SA 4.0

3 . The Irish House, Ranelagh Street Located on Ranelagh Street, there are a number of surrounding pubs making The Irish House the ideal starting point for a pub crawl. The Paddy's Day parade will also pay a visit, so finish your point and join the crowd! | Emma Dukes