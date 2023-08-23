Whether you’re a sushi fanatic or just want to try it for the first time, Liverpool is home to a number of restaurants, which serve up the Japanese speciality.

We’ve created a list of some of the best in the city, by combining Google Reviews and food hygiene ratings from the Food Standards Agency.

Each venue has at least 50 reviews and 4.1 stars or more on Google, plus the highest raing of five out of five from environmental health inspectors.

Here are the best places to grab sushi in Liverpool, in alphabetical order. We have used venues with a range of sushi dishes on the menu, according to Google.

*Please note, some highly rated venues were ‘awaiting food hygiene inspections’ or ratings could not be found, and have not been included.

1 . Bon Pan, Clayton Square Bon Pan has a 4.3 ⭐ rating on Google Reviews from 2,800 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in January 2019. 💬 One reviewer said: “Always great food and service here. Good options for veggies.” 📝 Spacious, contemporary dining room offering a menu of 150 dishes from all across Asia. Photo: Bon Pan Liverpool

2 . Dash Restaurant & Bar, Victoria Street Dash has a 4.2 ⭐ rating on Google Reviews from 225 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in April 2023. 💬 One reviewer said: “The food was extremely tasty, beautifully cooked & presented. We had fillet steak, miso chicken & different types of sushi. All we delicious! Would highly recommend this restaurant. We will definitely go back!” 📝 Upmarket destination serving Asian fusion small plates & mains in an art deco-style interior. Photo: Google Street View

3 . Sapporo Teppanyaki, Duke Street Sapporo Teppanyaki has a 4.4 ⭐ rating on Google Reviews from 1,700 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in July 2019. 💬 One reviewer said: “The food was so tasty and had a lot of amazing options for all. The chef was really funny and we had a great time over all. Would definitely recommend!” 📝 Lively Japanese venue with meats cooked on the grill, plus sushi, whisky & sake. Photo: Sapporo Teppanyaki