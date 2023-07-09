Register
The 7 best Turkish restaurants in Liverpool, according to Google reviews and hygiene ratings

These eateries are bound to impress.

Emma Dukes
Published 9th Jul 2023, 12:10 BST

From mouthwatering mezzes to delicious meats and vegetables, Turkish food is very popular and there are many Liverpool eateries serving up traditional dishes.

But, what are the best Turkish restaurants to go to?

We’ve created a list of some of the best in the city, by combining Google Reviews and food hygiene ratings from the Food Standards Agency.

Each venue has at least 75 reviews and 4.3 stars or more on Google. Here are the best* Turkish joints in Liverpool, in alphabetical order. We have used venues classed as Turkish by Google, or with a range of Turkish dishes on the menu.

*Please note, some highly rated venues were ‘awaiting food hygiene inspections’ or ratings could not be found, and have not been included.

Dilan Turkish BBQ and Steakhouse has a 4.8 ⭐ rating on Google Reviews from 290 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in September 2018. 💬 One reviewer said: “The best steak and Turkish kebab in the northwest 10/10.”

1. Dilan, Eaton Road L12 2AH

Dilan Turkish BBQ and Steakhouse has a 4.8 ⭐ rating on Google Reviews from 290 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in September 2018. 💬 One reviewer said: “The best steak and Turkish kebab in the northwest 10/10.” Photo: Dilan Turkish BBQ and Steakhouse

Etci Mehmet has a 4.6 ⭐ rating on Google Reviews from 572 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in March 2023. 💬 One reviewer said: “The best Turkish restaurant in Liverpool.”

2. Etci Mehmet, Bold Street L1 4HR

Etci Mehmet has a 4.6 ⭐ rating on Google Reviews from 572 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in March 2023. 💬 One reviewer said: “The best Turkish restaurant in Liverpool.” Photo: Etci Mehmet

Elif Turkish BBQ has a 4.6 ⭐ rating on Google Reviews from 745 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in March 2018. 💬 One reviewer said: “Always the best”

3. Elif, Lark Lane L17 8US

Elif Turkish BBQ has a 4.6 ⭐ rating on Google Reviews from 745 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in March 2018. 💬 One reviewer said: “Always the best” Photo: Elif

Elif Turkish BBQ has a 4.5 ⭐ rating on Google Reviews from 2,500 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in April 2021. 💬 One reviewer said: “The best Turkish restaurant I have been to!”

4. Elif, Bold Street L1 4DN

Elif Turkish BBQ has a 4.5 ⭐ rating on Google Reviews from 2,500 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in April 2021. 💬 One reviewer said: “The best Turkish restaurant I have been to!” Photo: Elif via Facebook

