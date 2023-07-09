The 7 best Turkish restaurants in Liverpool, according to Google reviews and hygiene ratings
These eateries are bound to impress.
From mouthwatering mezzes to delicious meats and vegetables, Turkish food is very popular and there are many Liverpool eateries serving up traditional dishes.
But, what are the best Turkish restaurants to go to?
We’ve created a list of some of the best in the city, by combining Google Reviews and food hygiene ratings from the Food Standards Agency.
Each venue has at least 75 reviews and 4.3 stars or more on Google. Here are the best* Turkish joints in Liverpool, in alphabetical order. We have used venues classed as Turkish by Google, or with a range of Turkish dishes on the menu.
*Please note, some highly rated venues were ‘awaiting food hygiene inspections’ or ratings could not be found, and have not been included.