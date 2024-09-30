Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

We asked our readers to share their top recommendations for places to visit for a great meal in Liverpool. After scouring the list, I decided to try one out Bundobust myself.

Throughout September, LiverpoolWorld - and our sister titles across the National World network - have been celebrating all things food and drink and championing the very best restaurants, bars, cafes, pubs and takeaways across Merseyside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While we produce ‘foodie’ content all year round, Food & Drink Month has seen us recognise the culinary heroes of ours cities, engage with you (our readers), look back to some of the most popular content from this year and try out some of the most well liked eateries for ourselves.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We asked our readers to share their top recommendations for places to visit for a great meal and received a range of suggestions - from independent cafes and pubs to award-winning restaurants. After scouring the list, I decided to try one out for myself.

Although I’m a lover of Indian food, I had only been to Bundobust once before and, for some unknown reason, it was never somewhere I thought of visiting. So, after rave reviews from our loyal readership, I headed to Bold Street to see what I was missing out on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We end Food and Drink month by checking out one of LiverpoolWorld's most recommended restaurants, Bundobust. | Emma DUkes

Located at 17-19 Bold Street, the venue is accessed via a flight of metal stairs. At first, you’ll see a near empty room with the odd beer keg but just to the left you’ll find the entrance to Bundobust.

The restaurant is laid out like a food hall, with long tables and benches in the centre, and more private tables dotted around. Food and drinks orders must be made at the bar rather than via a QR code or waiter service, but I quite like that as you pay before you eat and don’t have to wait around for the bill when you’re finished.

Bundobust has a total of four venues, with the others located in Leeds and Manchester, but the Liverpool site feels very personal, with nods to the city dotted around including a large picture of the famous Liver Building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the chain is also known for its craft beer offerings, my dining partner and I both opted for mocktails, choosing the ⁠Mango Lopez and Kachumber Cooler. Mocktails often just taste like juice but Bundobust actually uses alcohol-free spirits in its offerings, so our drinks genuinely tasted like really good cocktails.

Bundobust has a total of four venues, with the others located in Leeds and Manchester, but the Liverpool site feels very personal, with nods to the city dotted around including a large picture of the famous Liver Building. | Emma Dukes

For our food, we opted for a total of seven dishes between us, with two-three each usually recommended. As the whole menu is vegetarian, I was in my element with all the vegan options I could have clearly labelled. We both got a Bhaji Butty each and some breads to share, and I also got the Tarka Dhal and Bhel Puri, while my dining partner opted for the Paneer Tikka and Bundochat.

The food came out very quickly and all in one go, which was great as often tapas-style food comes out as and when it’s ready. The portion sizes were really generous, with the Bhaji Butty basically being a huge onion bhaji inside a burger bun with sauce and salad. The mixed breads were served with a tomato chutney and achar pickle, which were both delicious.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bhel Puri consisted of pieces of samosa pastry, puffed rice, peas, onion, tomato and chutney and was kind of like a deconstructed samosa. I had never tried anything like it before but it was very nice. I felt like a curry was a necessity so the Tarka Dhal was perfect and it was served with rice which was cooked to perfection.

The portion sizes were really generous, with the Bhaji Butty basically being a huge onion bhaji inside a burger bun with sauce and salad | Emma Dukes

My dining partner thoroughly enjoyed his dishes too, which I sadly could not try due to them containing dairy. But, as someone who is usually an avid meat eater, he was very impressed with his completely vegetarian dinner.

Despite trying our hardest, we didn’t manage to finish the whole feast but we left feeling very satisfied. All in all, we paid just under £57 for our meal which is pretty reasonable for such a large amount of food. I can now see why Bundobust comes so highly recommended and although I usually prefer to visit Liverpool independents, I will definitely be back for my next Indian street food fix.

Watch the full video above or visit our TikTok page for more.