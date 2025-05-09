Black Cat Club Liverpool launches at former El Gato Negro site

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Black Cat Club opens its doors in Liverpool's Exchange Flags.

Black Cat Club will make its grand debut in Liverpool today (May 9).

Following the success of Black Cat Club Manchester and Leeds, the Liverpool opening marks a new chapter for the brand, taking over the former El Gato Negro site at Exchange Flags and transforming it into a vibrant, all-day destination for food, fun, and competitive socialising.

Designed for those who enjoy great food, drinks, and interactive entertainment, the new bar will offer something for everyone, from daytime get-togethers to late-night socials. Guests can challenge friends to shuffleboard, watch live sports, test their aim at interactive darts or enjoy drinks in the spacious outdoor courtyard.

Black Cat Club Liverpool. | Submitted

To mark their arrival in Liverpool, Black Cat Club will be offering 50% off darts from opening day until the end of the month and there’s even the chance to win an incredible trip to New York.

Lucy Silcock, Operations Manager at Mills Hill Developments, said: “We’re thrilled to be opening our third Black Cat Club venue at Exchange Flags, following the incredible response in Manchester and Leeds.

“Liverpool has such a vibrant spirit, and we've poured our heart into creating a space that reflects that — stylish, social, and full of energy. Whether you're here to eat, drink, play, celebrate, or catch the big match, there's something for everyone under one roof. We can’t wait to throw open the doors and welcome the city in!”

Black Cat Club Liverpool opens at 12.00pm on May 9.