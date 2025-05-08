The two Merseyside villages named among the 29 poshest in Britain in new Daily Mail list
The Daily Mail has produced its latest list of the 29 poshest locations in Britain and two quaint Merseyside villages have been featured.
Hightown, a beautiful coastal enclave, often stars in rankings of the most desirable or poshest locations, so it is no surprise that it has made the list. Located on the Sefton coast, the village has previously featured among the Telegraph’s ‘poshest villages to live’.
The Daily Mail said: “With the metropolitan buzz of Liverpool city centre only a short commute away, Hightown has quickly become one of the UK’s most sought-after destinations.
“Residents can enjoy coastal walks along stretches of sand and shingle, and peacocks have been spotted in the high street. Gastropub The Pheasant Inn has been named among the top 50 pubs in the UK.”
Elsewhere in Merseyside, Caldy also made the list. The Wirral village boasts magnificent homes and a beach, and is considered by many as one of Merseyside’s most exclusive suburbs.
The Daily Mail said: “The village on the Wirral Peninsula is particularly well-known for its large, secluded homes and breathtaking views of the River Dee and Welsh hills.” It also mentioned its highly-regarded Calday Grange Grammar School and nearby West Kirby Grammar School.
