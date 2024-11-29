Liverpool named best UK city for shopping - full Which? rankings

A new survey has revealed the best UK cities for shopping, with Liverpool coming out on top and beating the likes of London and Glasgow.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The annual survey by Which? asked more than 3,000 members about their recent stays in more than 50 UK cities and, while none received the full five out of five stars for shopping, many locations around the UK scored four stars.

Liverpool topped the rankings for large cities, with a consumer score of 86% and an overall four star rating, praised for its lack of crowds, food and drink options and Liverpool ONE’s open-air shopping experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Which? also gave a special mention to Bold Street, commenting: “Here there's an eclectic array of stores on its cobbles for family members who prefer something more unique to unwrap.”

Some of Liverpool’s best independent, veggie and vegan shops and cafes are on Bold Street. Home to longstanding wholefood shop, Matta’s, and a quirky community book shop, you’re guaranteed to find something new. | Emma Dukes/LiverpoolWorld

Best large cities for shopping

Liverpool - 86%

York - 83%

London - 76%

Glasgow - 76%

Newcastle - 75%

Cardiff - 72%

Chester also received a special mention as one of the top medium-sized cities for shopping, commended for its lack of crowds, cultural sights, Victorian cobbled streets and food and drink.

While most of the top cities were on the larger side, Winchester in Hampshire was noted as a top destination - the only small city to receive more than two stars, with a whopping four. Achieving an overall visitor score of 77%, the cathedral city was praised for its pedestrian friendly streets and independent shops.

Join the conversation in the comments and follow LiverpoolWorld on Facebook, X (twitter), Instagram, TikTok and email us at [email protected].