Liverpool named best UK city for shopping - full Which? rankings
The annual survey by Which? asked more than 3,000 members about their recent stays in more than 50 UK cities and, while none received the full five out of five stars for shopping, many locations around the UK scored four stars.
Liverpool topped the rankings for large cities, with a consumer score of 86% and an overall four star rating, praised for its lack of crowds, food and drink options and Liverpool ONE’s open-air shopping experience.
Which? also gave a special mention to Bold Street, commenting: “Here there's an eclectic array of stores on its cobbles for family members who prefer something more unique to unwrap.”
Best large cities for shopping
- Liverpool - 86%
- York - 83%
- London - 76%
- Glasgow - 76%
- Newcastle - 75%
- Cardiff - 72%
Chester also received a special mention as one of the top medium-sized cities for shopping, commended for its lack of crowds, cultural sights, Victorian cobbled streets and food and drink.
While most of the top cities were on the larger side, Winchester in Hampshire was noted as a top destination - the only small city to receive more than two stars, with a whopping four. Achieving an overall visitor score of 77%, the cathedral city was praised for its pedestrian friendly streets and independent shops.
