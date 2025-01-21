Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Six Liverpool restaurants have been named finalists in the prestigious British Kebab Awards 2025, showcasing the city's renowned kebab scene.

The British Kebab Awards recognise and champion the efforts of local kebab takeaways and restaurants across the nation, with fans being given the chance to vote for their favourites.

Voting opened at the end of December for the public to and the businesses that received the most votes - combined with endorsements from MPs, councillors, and other factors - were put through to the final.

The 2025 awards are set to take place on Wednesday, February 26, and six fantastic Liverpool restaurants have been named as finalists.

British Kebab Awards 2025 Liverpool finalists

Two Liverpool restaurants - Elif Turkish BBQ Restaurant on Bold Street and Anar Turkish BBQ Restaurant in Fairfield - are in the running for the Best Value Restaurant Award, while Botan on Berry Street is up for the Best Delivery Award.

Bold Street’s Akasya is in with a chance of being named the overall Best Regional Kebab Restaurant, while Christakis on Duke Street is a finalist in the Best Greek Restaurant/Takeaway category, and Casa Rima’s Kemal Coşkuncay is up for the Best Chef Award.

Elsewhere on Merseyside, Moreton’s ASMA Steak & Grill is up for the Best Value Restaurant Award and Ellesmere Port Kebab House is a finalist in the Best Regional Takeaway category.

The full list of finalists can be found on the British Kebab Awards website.