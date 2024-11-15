Opening date for new Liverpool Burger King - and 1,000 free burgers giveaway
Burger King is set to open the doors to its new Speke restaurant next week, offering table service and takeaway.
Located at on Speke Road, Speke Boulevard, the new site will launch at 7.00am on Monday (November 18) and, in celebration, 1,000 free Whopper or Chicken Royale burgers will be given away to lucky customers.
The deal is first-come-first-served on the opening day, and only at the new Speke location. To grab a free burger, guests simply need to order a Whopper or Chicken Royale at the front counter or drive-thru.
Limited-edition tote bags will also be given out to mark the opening, including a leaflet with exclusive offers available on the Burger King app – but guests will have to be quick as there are only 100 available.
The restaurant is located at 1 The Aerodrome, Speke Road, Speke Blvd, Liverpool, L24 8QD. The restaurant opening hours during the opening week are 7am – 10pm for drive-thrus and 7am – 11pm for dining in.
