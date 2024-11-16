Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool’s famous Christmas Markets will return to St George’s Plateau this weekend.

Located around William Brown Street, St George’s Plateau and St John’s Gardens, the festive markets will once again feature artisan stalls and a host of family-friendly activities.

While it might seem a little early to be thinking about Christmas, the giant wheel, twinkling lights and smell of mulled wine will take over the area next to Lime Street station from this Saturday (November 16).

Below is everything you need to know about Liverpool’s magical Christmas markets, from opening hours to how much you can expect to pay for a hot chocolate or mulled cider.

Liverpool Christmas Market 2024 dates and times

Liverpool’s Christmas Market will return on Saturday, November 16 and run until Christmas Eve (Tuesday, December 24). The stalls will open at 11.00am each day and close at 10.00pm.

Liverpool Christmas Market 2024 stalls, food and drink

A range of food stalls will be available, as well as independent sellers offering homemade goods and unique gifts. Expect a range of bars including the Alpine, Tipi Tent, Barrel Bars, Windmill and Apres Ski, with mulled wine, hot cider, hot chocolate and other drinks available.

A host of street food stalls have offer winter favourites such as Yorkshire pudding wraps, bratwurst, noodles, salt and pepper chicken, roasted chestnuts, burgers, sweet treats and more, with vegetarian and vegan options available too.

Liverpool Christmas Market drinks prices

The official prices have not yet been released, however, below are last year’s drinks prices as a guide:

Mulled wine/cider - £6.50

Mulled wine with amaretto, brandy, whiskey, Tia Maria or rum - £8.50

Glass of prosecco/pink prosecco - £8.50

175ml red, white or rose wine - £7.00

25ml spirit and mixer - £6.50 (£1 extra for Red Bull)

50ml spirit and mixer - £8.50 (£1 extra for Red Bull)

Bottles of beer/cider - £6.50

Draught beer - £6.50 pint/£3.50 half pint

Tea/coffee - £4.00

Hot chocolate - £5.00

Cocktails - £9.00

Soft drinks (including water) - £3

Liverpool Christmas Market 2024 rides and prices

A range of rides and games will be available, such as the Big Wheel and Santaland. Rides start from £2.00 per person, with tokens available to purchase onsite. Sadly, there will not be an ice rink.

