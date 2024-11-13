Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular American fast food chain is set to open its second store in Liverpool after ‘success’ in the city centre.

Known for its fried chicken, Popeyes first launched in the UK in 2021 after operating for almost five decades in the US. The brand opened its first Liverpool store, on Lord Street, in November 2022 and recently revealed it would be opening a second branch in the south of the city.

Located at the New Mersey Retail Park in Speke, the new restaurant will mark the chain’s 31st opening this year, as part of its continued expansion around the UK. Now, Popeyes has confirmed the new site will open on at 11.00am on November 22.

To celebrate the opening, the first 100 customers will receive a free Chicken Sandwich, plus exclusive merchandise, and the first three people queuing in-line will win the ultimate prize of free Chicken Sandwiches for a whole year.

Popeyes.

Round-the-block queues which have become synonymous with Popeyes UK restaurant openings, with eager chicken fans queuing at the Lord Street site from as early as 10.00pm the night before.

The Speke restaurant will feature the full Popeyes menu, including the famous Chicken Sandwich, crispy Hot Wings, Tenders, and Signature Chicken Wraps in Classic, Spicy, and BBQ. A breakfast menu will be available between 8.00am and 11.00am, from November 23.

Tom Crowley, Popeyes UK Chief Executive Officer, said: “We can’t wait to give even more people across Merseyside the chance to enjoy our famous Louisiana chicken with the opening of our new location at New Mersey Retail Park in Speke. After the success of our first Liverpool restaurant, we’re sure our New Mersey location will be equally as popular, and look forward to welcoming customers later this month.”

The new Liverpool restaurant will bring over 100 new jobs to the local area, and will feature 80 seats indoors, 24 outside and a car park.

