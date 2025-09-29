Peter Kay cancels upcoming shows following 'medical advice' - is Liverpool gig going ahead?
The Bolton-born comedian is unable to perform his scheduled appearances at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena - on Sunday (October 5) and Monday (October 6) as he takes time to “rest and recover”.
Sharing a statement on Kay’s official Instagram page, SJM Concerts said: “We regret to inform you that due to a routine kidney stone procedure, Peter will be unable to perform his scheduled shows at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena on Sunday 5th October and Monday 6th October.
“Following medical advice, Peter will be taking a period of time to rest and recover.”
The Nottingham shows have been rescheduled for December, with all tickets remaining valid for the new dates and refunds available.
As it stands, the 52-year-old star is still set to perform his upcoming shows in Liverpool, Glasgow, Leeds, Sheffield, Birmingham, Brighton, Bournemouth and Cardiff.