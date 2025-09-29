Historic Liverpool shop, The Musical Box, honoured with a special plaque recognising its contributions to the city's culture and music scene.

An historic and beloved store in Liverpool has been awarded a special plaque.

The Musical Box record shop in Tuebrook has a vast history spanning almost eight decades, selling records since 1947 and remaining within the same family and the same building ever since it opened.

Jack Lewis started the business back in 1947. His sister, Dorothy Lewis, bought the shop in 1951, and it is now a fourth-generation family-run business owned by Paula and Tony Quinn.

The store’s reputation extends far beyond the Liverpool City Region, thanks in part to its connections with The Beatles during their formative years. Music fans from across the globe regularly visit The Musical Box, drawn by its rich history and unique atmosphere.

The Musical Box, Liverpool. | The Musical Box

Now, the venue’s contributions to the city have been cemented, with a special plaque serving as a lasting tribute. Unveiled on Saturday (September 27) by Wayne Colquhoun from BBC Antiques Roadshow, the blue plaque is proudly located on the outside of the store and reads: “The Musical Box. England’s oldest independent record shop. Established 1947.”

Discussing the achievement on social media the Musical Box team said: “Today was one of the most heartfelt, overwhelming and unforgettable days in the 78 year history of The Musical Box.

“Watching the blue plaque unveiled to honour the shop as the oldest independent record shop in England felt like not just a celebration for our family, but also for the city of Liverpool.

“We want to say a huge thank you to everyone who turned up today, and to the generations of music lovers who have walked through our doors over the decades. You’ve allowed us to continue doing what we love for so long and without you, this incredible recognition would have never been possible. Thank you for being part of the story.”