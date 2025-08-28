Our latest Liverpool coffee shop is now open - it's a real labour of love

A beloved independent coffee brand has opened a brand-new site in Liverpool.

Owned by school friends Jack Foster and Mark Slinger, Crosby Coffee has launched its fourth café in the Ten Streets area, giving customers the chance to watch their coffee being roasted and packed on-site as well as enjoying a drink.

The new venue, located inside a repurposed cotton mill at 13 Glegg Street in Vauxhall, is the latest chapter for the friends who started roasting coffee in Crosby back in 2014 and now run several sites including one on Lark Lane.

Posting on social media this morning (August 28), the duo said: “Our latest coffee shop is open!⁠

“A real labour of love and our showpiece at the heart of the Roastery in the Ten Streets area of Liverpool.⁠”

The café serves a rotating menu of espresso and filter options, with beans sourced from around the globe, including Peru, Ethiopia, and Colombia. Customers can choose their preferred origin when ordering.

The Ten Streets Coffee Shop & Roastery site is open weekdays from 7am to 3pm.