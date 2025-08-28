Popular Liverpool takeaway could be crowned best in the North West

The Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards celebrate the UK’s best Asian cuisine.

A Liverpool takeaway could be named best in the North West as the Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards (ARTA) shortlist has been revealed.

The coveted awards celebrate the UK’s best Asian cuisine across a series of regional and national categories, including North West Takeaway of the Year and North West Restaurant of the Year.

While no Merseyside eateries are shortlisted for the Regional Restaurant of the Year North West title, one is vying for the Regional Takeaway of the Year North West accolade.

Arong in Fazakerley, a popular Indian takeaway, is representing Liverpool and is up against the likes of Karai Lounge in Chester and Billinge Spice in Wigan.

This year’s awards ceremony will take place in London on October 6, with winners announced at the Grand Finale and Gala Evening. hosted by BBC journalist and broadcaster, Samantha Simmonds, and magician, Paul Martin.