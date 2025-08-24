A popular Liverpool coffee brand are opening their newest store in the city.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Owned by school friends Jack Foster and Mark Slinger, Crosby Coffee are launching their fourth café in the Ten Streets area, which will give customers the chance to watch their coffee being roasted and packed on-site as well as enjoying a drink.

The new venue, located inside a repurposed cotton mill at 13 Glegg Street in Vauxhall, is the latest chapter for the childhood friends who started roasting coffee in Crosby back in 2014.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Co-owners of Crosby Coffee, Jack Foster to the right and Mark Slinger to the left. | Submitted

Jack said: “This one’s been a long time coming. We’ve always loved the energy and ambition in Ten Streets, especially with it being full of makers, artists, studios, and independents doing things their own way. That’s exactly the kind of community we want to be part of.”

The café will serve a rotating menu of espresso and filter options, with beans sourced from around the globe, including Peru, Ethiopia, and Colombia. Customers can choose their preferred origin when ordering.

Mark added: “We’ve always believed in bringing speciality coffee to more people, but without the fuss,

Crosby Coffee. | Submitted

“At this new shop, we’re adding a unique twist by giving customers a chance to witness the process, like they never usually would. The roasting that would usually happen behind closed doors in a factory miles away is now being brought straight to your local, and the positive effect isn’t only on the experience, but the taste as well”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ten Streets Coffee Shop & Roastery site is officially set to open to the public on Thursday (August 28). It’ll be open weekdays from 7am to 3pm.

Customers can grab a free coffee a Ten Streets by visiting one of the current open sites and picking up a leaflet.