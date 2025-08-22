We’re really proud of our special pub's makeover and can't wait to welcome customers
The Halton Castle in West Derby has been given “a new lease of life”, following a £75,000 joint investment from pub owner Greene King Pub Partners and lessee and local businessman Mike Bloomberg.
The investment has transformed the watering hole, with the interior being fully redecorated and re-carpeted along with the addition of new fixed seating. Outside, the pub’s garden has been fully upgraded in time for the bank holiday weekend.
Collegiate FC, a long-established local football club, have partnered with venue and there will also be a series of events supporting and raising money for baby hospice Zoe’s Place Liverpool (recently named Little Lights Liverpool Baby Hospice) in the coming months.
Mike Bloomberg of The Halton Castle, said: “We’re really proud of the upgrades to The Halton Castle. It’s a special pub with a great history in West Derby, and these improvements mean it’s ready to serve the community even better than before.
“We can’t wait to welcome customers old and new over the Bank Holiday weekend!”
The launch weekend will include a Soul and Motown set by Darryl Isaacs on the Saturday and live premiership football.