The city centre brunch spot rose to fame on social media and is now ready to serve South Liverpool.

Liverpool’s newest, viral health-food spot is set to open a second cafe at a prime location.

With a focus on wellness and ‘clean’ eating, Pomegranate has Instagram-worthy food and a lovely interior, and quickly became a social media hit with many foodies sharing videos of the venue on TikTok. Described as ‘incredible’ by one reviewer, the venue has a 4.4 out of five star rating on Google.

Offering smoothie bowls, fresh sandwiches, salads, juice shots and more, the cafe is just a short walk away from Moorfields station and is independently run by local restauranteur, Joanna Jones.

Pomegranate, Old Hall Street, Liverpool. | Pomegranate Liverpool

Now, just six months after opening on Old Hall Street, Pomegranate has announced it will be launching a second site right next to Sefton Park. Sharing the news on social media, the team said: “We will be mainly offering grab and go options here but will obviously be making our açaí bowls, delicious smoothies, gorgeous coffee and lots of nutritional snacks.”

The venue will be located inside Surge Liverpool, a brand-new gym opening near the popular park, at 1A Aigburth Vale. Customers heading to Pomegranate will not need to be a member of the gym and will be able to pop in as they please.

An opening date for the venue has not yet been announced but Pomegranate said they “can’t wait to see you all soon in South Liverpool.”