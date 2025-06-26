Five Guys confirm new Liverpool drive thru opening date

Five Guys has revealed when its brand-new Liverpool will open to the public.

The new store, at Liverpool Shopping Park on Edge Lane, will be only the fourth in the UK to have a drive thru and will also offer Five Guys’ new breakfast and kid’s menu.

District Manager for the store, Adam Short said: “We're delighted to be opening another location in Liverpool.

"We can't wait to welcome locals and visitors alike to experience our classic menu, along with exciting new additions... there's something for everyone to enjoy at Five Guys".

How Edge Lane's Liverpool Shopping Park could look after an £11m revamp. Image: Derwent Estates | Derwent Estates

The new drive thru forms part of Liverpool Shopping Park’s £11million transformation, with managers Derwent Estates last year given the green light to expand the 165,000 sq ft shopping and leisure park by 70,000 sq ft.

Other major businesses joining the Edge Lane development include Costa Coffee’s new drive-thru and a huge Tesla showroom.

Five Guys at Liverpool Shopping Park will officially open on July 14.