Urgent investigation launched into Birkenhead town centre works

Wirral’s new council leader has ordered an urgent investigation into what the local authority is doing in Birkenhead town centre.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rock Ferry councillor Paula Basnett was elected as Wirral Council’s leader at the end of May after securing the support of a majority of Labour councillors earlier that month. When elected, she promised there would be “no more delays and no more excuses” when it comes to delivering major change.

On regeneration, she said too many schemes remained stuck and an independent review was needed of all major projects “to provide certainty, set realistic timelines, and ensure local residents receive the benefits.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On June 24, the local authority leader announced an urgent investigation was now taking place into a major regeneration scheme being carried out by the local authority in Birkenhead town centre. Currently, hoardings are up across Grange Road, Charing Cross, Conway Street, and Europa Boulevard.

New paving, street furniture, transport routes, and other major changes are being introduced with the hopes the new look will help contribute to the regeneration of the struggling town centre and lead to more people shopping there. However the works carried out to do this have led to traffic delays and drops in footfall for businesses.

Much of Birkenhead town centre is currently being taken up by regeneration works. | LDRS

The scheme also appears to have been delayed further by around six months prompting fury from Birkenhead councillor Pat Cleary. He asked for a straight answer on the delay, adding: “The public needs to know because they have been struggling with this for an awfully long time. They’re clearly going to have to struggle with it for a lot longer.”

In an update, Cllr Basnett said: “There are a number of regeneration projects underway in the borough, and I hear the concerns that have been raised by councillors, residents and businesses about the delivery of projects, and the controls in place to ensure they are on budget and on time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“One project, Birkenhead Town Centre, has been brought to my attention. I have asked officers to urgently investigate this scheme to fully understand cost, risk and management arrangements. Chief officers will report findings and a proposed recovery plan to councillors as soon as possible.

“I said I would lead a Council focused on delivering economic growth which benefits all members of our communities, revitalising our towns and high streets and creating places full of pride, opportunity, and purpose. This is a new start, focused on getting a grip, getting the job done and supporting residents and businesses.

“If we find problems, we must own them and put them right and key to this is acting swiftly and without delay to minimise any negative impacts and ensure people receive the benefits of this Council’s regeneration plans as quickly as possible.

“This is about making sure this borough is moving in the right direction – towards prosperity, growth and creating communities and places we are all able to enjoy.”