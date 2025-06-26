We're keeping the iconic Master Mariner name but something new is coming say new Wetherspoon pub owners
A former Wetherspoons pub on the Wirral is preparing to welcome customers with a “fresh look”.
The Master Mariner pub in New Brighton closed for redevelopment and expansion in 2022 but the plug was pulled on the project by then-owners JD Wetherspoon a year later. At the time the company said demolition work on one part of the building was due to fears it could collapse.
The site was sold in 2023 to LSF Estates, who told the LDRS earlier this year: “We are working with the different parties and looking at what fits best and also what is deliverable from a financial point of view.”
Now, the iconic building’s future has been confirmed, with the owners promising “something exciting” for the seaside town.
In a statement on social media on Wednesday (June 26), a spokesperson for The Master Mariner said: “Returning soon. Something new is coming to a familiar name.
“The Master Mariner is reopening in the heart of New Brighton. With a fresh look and plans to bring something different to the area, this isn’t just a reopening — it’s the start of something exciting for the seafront.
