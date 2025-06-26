Something ‘exciting’ is coming to New Brighton.

A former Wetherspoons pub on the Wirral is preparing to welcome customers with a “fresh look”.

The Master Mariner pub in New Brighton closed for redevelopment and expansion in 2022 but the plug was pulled on the project by then-owners JD Wetherspoon a year later. At the time the company said demolition work on one part of the building was due to fears it could collapse.

The site was sold in 2023 to LSF Estates, who told the LDRS earlier this year: “We are working with the different parties and looking at what fits best and also what is deliverable from a financial point of view.”

Master Mariner, New Brighton. | Ed Barnes

Rept0n1x, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons

Now, the iconic building’s future has been confirmed, with the owners promising “something exciting” for the seaside town.

In a statement on social media on Wednesday (June 26), a spokesperson for The Master Mariner said: “Returning soon. Something new is coming to a familiar name.

“The Master Mariner is reopening in the heart of New Brighton. With a fresh look and plans to bring something different to the area, this isn’t just a reopening — it’s the start of something exciting for the seafront.

“We’re keeping the name locals know, but everything else has had a rethink. Expect great drinks , a new atmosphere, and a space designed for relaxed days and easygoing nights out The Master Mariner is nearly ready — and this is just the start.”