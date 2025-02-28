Discover the delicious Scouse pie at Liverpool's historic Ma Boyle's pub, where classic meets innovation in a unique dining experience.

Scouse is many things to many different people. Shaping the identity of the city and still served across Merseyside and at home, ever popular with endless variations.

Originating from the word lobscouse, the dish was commonly eaten by sailors travelling across Northern Europe who frequented Liverpool. Over the decades, the name was ultimately shortened to the version known across the world today, Scouse. This day, it remains a hearty stew, generally consisting of meat, either lamb or beef, with potatoes, carrots and onions.

Of course, you can't have blind Scouse which has no meat in it and it's served on the side of course with pickled beetroot or pickled red cabbage, some crusty bread and some brown sauce.

To champion the Liverpudlian stew, Global Scouse Day falls on February 28 every year with venues across the city celebrating the much-loved dish. One such is venue is Ma Boyle’s, which has proudly served it for years and is taking celebrations further with an entire month dedicated to Scouse.. With a range of variations available, I headed to the city centre site to try it out.

Bart, General Manager at Ma Boyle’s told LiverpoolWorld: “With the space we've got, we can feed everyone. In one day, we can probably feed about 100 people, but making it a month, we're giving a chance for everyone to try it. Our lads in the kitchen, the Kitchen Brigade, come up with the Scouse menu.

“So there's all different versions of your classic Scouse. So you can do a veggie, vegan version. You can have it as a pie, as a cottage pie. We do even a spicy one with the chorizo or vegan one with some lentils and beans.”

I opted for the Ma’s Scouse pie and, wow. It was filled with delicious meat and the pastry is a bit of an alternative to the classic bread and butter. Although I chose chips on the side, you can also get it with spring onion mash. Filled with big chunks of meat and veg, the pie was piping hot.

Watch the full video above to see my full review.