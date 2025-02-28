Merseyside's 'best kept secret' wins prestigious Hidden Gem award

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 28th Feb 2025, 08:37 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A beloved Wirral community hub has earned a prestigious accolade at the Liverpool City Region Tourism Awards.

The awards recognise excellence across the City Region’s tourism and hospitality sector and the ‘Hidden Gem’ category, sponsored by The Guide, recognises Liverpool’s ‘best kept secret.’ One of 19 awards categories, ten local gems were shortlisted for the prize.

A sparkling awards ceremony took place at Liverpool Cathedral on Thursday (February 27), with Wallasey Beach Club in Wirral earning the prestigious Hidden Gem Award after a public vote.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Wallasey Beach Club, Wirral.Wallasey Beach Club, Wirral.
Wallasey Beach Club, Wirral. | Wallasey Beach Club

The hotspot for water sports enthusiasts offers kitesurfing, paddle boarding, swimming and sailing. as well as hosting parties, quiz nights, comedy nights, food markets and other popular events for the local community.

In a post on social media, a spokesperson for the not-for-profit community club said: “We have some amazing news! Wallasey Beach Club has won the Liverpool City Region Hidden Gem Award 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉.”

New Brighton’s beautiful Vale Park placed second while Liverpool’s fantastic Fika coffee shop came third.

Related topics:LiverpoolHospitality

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice