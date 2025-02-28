Merseyside's 'best kept secret' wins prestigious Hidden Gem award

A beloved Wirral community hub has earned a prestigious accolade at the Liverpool City Region Tourism Awards.

A sparkling awards ceremony took place at Liverpool Cathedral on Thursday (February 27), with Wallasey Beach Club in Wirral earning the prestigious Hidden Gem Award after a public vote.

The hotspot for water sports enthusiasts offers kitesurfing, paddle boarding, swimming and sailing. as well as hosting parties, quiz nights, comedy nights, food markets and other popular events for the local community.

In a post on social media, a spokesperson for the not-for-profit community club said: “We have some amazing news! Wallasey Beach Club has won the Liverpool City Region Hidden Gem Award 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉.”

New Brighton’s beautiful Vale Park placed second while Liverpool’s fantastic Fika coffee shop came third.