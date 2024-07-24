Good Food Guide 2024: Independent Liverpool bistro named among Britain's best 100 local restaurants
The Good Food Guide has today (July 24) announced its annual list of the 100 best local restaurants in Britain - and a Liverpool bistro and wine bar has made the the cut.
Celebrating the ‘very best of British dining’, the awards celebrate independent restaurants from Scotland to Cornwall, Norfolk to North Wales, with members of the public submitting nominations and anonymous inspectors trying out the food for themselves.
Bavette in Horsforth, Leeds, has been crowned the overall winner of the Britain’s Best Local Restaurant title, however, a host of eateries across the country have made the prestigious list.
Smithdown Road’s Belzan is the only Merseyside restaurant to make the 2024 rankings, earning the crown of Liverpool’s Best Local Restaurant. Described as a ‘friendly neighbourhood bistro’, Belzan was founded in 2017 and is already the proud owner of a number of accolades. With a focus on simple, seasonal food, the restaurant offers a fantastic dining experience in a relaxed atmosphere.
Best Local Restaurants in the North West
- Cibus, Levenshulme (regional winner)
- Lily's Vegetarian Indian Cuisine, Ashton-under-Lyne
- Bombay to Mumbai, Stockport
- Edinburgh Castle, Manchester
- Higher Ground, Manchester
- Another Hand, Manchester
- The Spärrows, Manchester
- The Rum Fox, Grindleton
- A Se Anar, Blackpool
- The Pearl, Prestwich
- The Yan, Grasmere
- Belzan, Liverpool
- Covino, Chester
