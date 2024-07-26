Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Turkish restaurant on Castle Street makes the most of the opulent Grade-II* Listed building it is located in.

The owners of Elif on Castle Street claim their new Liverpool restaurant will offer the same great food as their other Turkish BBQ venues in the city but the luxury interior will set it apart from the rest.

I was lucky enough be invited to the pre-launch party for a sneak preview of what diners can expect when the restaurant opens it's doors to the public on Monday July 29 and I can confirm that the ornate, domed building really is a spectacular place to dine.

The restaurant retains the opulence of the Grade-II* Listed former bank building it now occupies, enhanced by extra touches of design. Velvet chairs and marble tables orbit a towering botanical feature in the centre of the circular room, while an art-deco style bar adds another focal point and echoes the circular nature of the restaurant.

Along one side of the venue the busy chefs can be seen preparing meals in the open kitchen and there is also a private dining room, catering for around 14-16 people, for those special occasions.

But what about the food? Well, there were a few of expected hiccups you get with a pre-launch event - as glitches in ordering systems are smoothed out and new equipment is tested for the first time - but when the food arrived it certainly hit the spot.

I was concerned that the delays might impact for the quality of the food, but those fears were dispelled after one bite of my Kiymali Borek mezze. Made with pan-fried pastry filled with mince meat and spices, served with a garlic sauce for dipping, it was the perfect starter - washed down with a pint of Meantime IPA.

For the main course, I couldn't resist opting for one of the Charcoal Specials, cooked in full view on the BBQ in the open kitchen. Adana is renowned dish from Southern Turkey made from chopped prime lamb with peppers, flat leaf parsley and flaked chili. I found the level of seasoning and spice to be a perfect balance.