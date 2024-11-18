Explore the best places to buy a real Christmas tree in Merseyside, including Liverpool, Wirral, St Helens, Sefton, and Knowsley.

It may still feel a little early to be talking about Christmas but Liverpool is full of twinkling lights and festive decorations, and soon homes across the country will follow suit and put up their fantastic Christmas trees.

Though it has become common to opt for the 'easier' option of an artificial tree, there is nothing quite like a real one, with the festive smell of fresh pine and the chance to visit a Christmas tree farm with the family and pick your very own fir.

Knowing where to start when searching for the perfect tree can be tricky, so we have rounded up some great places in and around Merseyside to find one, in a bid to make the task a little easier.

Where to buy a real Christmas tree in Liverpool

Christmas Trees Liverpool: Based in Aigburth, Christmas Trees Liverpool stocks Nordman Fir and Fraser Fir Christmas trees. They can be collected in-store, or pre-ordered for local delivery. Find out more here.

Dobbies: Dobbies Garden Centre, Speke, stocks a range of Nordman Fir cut Christmas trees. They can be pre-ordered. Find out more here.

Booker Flowers: Located in Allerton, Booker Flowers & Gifts sell Nordman Pine Christmas trees which can be selected outside of the store, delivered or ordered for collection. Find out more here.

Woolton Christmas Trees (Salisbury Farm): Woolton Christmas Trees can be found on Woolton Road, and a range of trees are available. The opening dates for 2024 has not yet been released. Find out more here.

Good Elf: Good Elf delivers real trees across Liverpool, from L1 to L19. All of trees are cut specifically to order and are delivered fresh from the farm to your living room. Trees can be ordered online and more information can be found here.

Where to buy a real Christmas tree in Knowsley

Martins Garden Centre in Prescot is usually a popular choice when buying real Christmas trees, however, they did not sell them for 2023. According to their website, customers should check in November to see if will be stocking Christmas trees again for 2024.

Where to buy a real Christmas tree in Sefton

Dobbies: Dobbies Garden Centre, Southport, stocks a range of Nordman Fir cut Christmas trees. They can be pre-ordered. Find out more here.

Wright's: Based in Formby, Wright's will start selling Christmas trees from November 23, until Christmas Day. You can pick the tree up yourself, or those who live locally can request free delivery. Find out more here.

The Waterloo Cracker: The Waterloo Cracker is a Christmas tree farm, known for its lovely trees. Trees are usually available in December, though this year’s dates have not been announced. Find out more here.

Where to buy a real Christmas tree in St Helens

Based in Rainford, there is lots of choice at Christmas Tree Land.

Rainfords Christmas Tree Land: Rainfords is a family run business, which supplies Nordmann Firs, Norway Spruces, Fraser Firs, Noble Firs, Balsam Firs and Blue Spruces. Local delivery or click and collect across the Merseyside region is available, and trees start at £15. Find out more here.

Bridge Farm: Bridge Farm Rainford's Christmas tree shop opens on November 25 and will close on Christmas Eve. Trees can be pre-ordered or you can pop in. Find out more here.

Where to buy a real Christmas tree in Wirral

Gordale Garden Centre: Located on the Chester High Road, Gordale Garden Centre is not only home to a fabulous Santa's Grotto, but also stocks real Christmas trees. There are Nordmann Fir Christmas trees available from the end of November, ranging from 4ft to 10ft, and they can be bought in-store. Find out more here.

Church Farm Christmas Tree Forest: Based in Thurstaston, Church Farm's Christmas tree sales start on November 23. There are over 1,6000 trees available and you can visit the farm to watch your tree being chopped down and take it home. Find out more here.

Pensby Christmas Trees: Located at Thingwall Nurseries, Pensby Christmas Trees usually stocks Nordmann Fir, North American Fir and Spruce trees. This year’s information has not yet been released. Find out more here.

Real Christmas trees near Merseyside

Giltrees Christmas Tree Suppliers: Giltrees is based in Bickerstaffe (not far from Ormskirk) abd offers you the chance to go and pick your very own Christmas tree. With a range of different types and sizes of trees they cater to everyone’s taste. They also offer delivery straight to your door and trees are available from November 23. Find out more here.

Bents Garden and Home: Bents is a lovely garden centre in Glazebury (Warrington) with a comprehensive selection of real and fake Christmas trees. Find out more here.

Grappenhall Christmas Trees: Located at Carr House Farm in Warrington, Grappenhall Christmas Trees will open on November 22, offering a wide variety of types. Find out more here.

